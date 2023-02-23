SMARTPHONE brand POCO earlier this month launched in the Philippines two new devices, the X5 Pro 5G and X5 5G.

“Designed for content creators to take things to the next level, we believe the POCO X5 Pro 5G is nothing short of the best smartphone in the $300 segment,” said Angus Ng, head of product marketing at POCO Global.

“With a superb screen and performance, the POCO X5 5G also delivers amazing value and the best possible user experience for a smartphone under $200.”

The two phones mark the fifth anniversary of POCO as a brand, the company said in a statement.

It said the POCO X5 Pro 5G features upgrades to its camera functions, processing speeds, and display, while the POCO X5 5G has a long battery life.

The X5 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is the slimmest X series device so far.

“Photos and videos come to life with 100% DCI-P3 and 10-bit color depth, and Dolby Vision makes the viewing experience even better. Imagined to go with you anywhere, the POCO X5 Pro 5G has 1920Hz PWM dimming to protect eyesight when reading and creating in low light if inspiration strikes late at night,” POCO said.

The phone has a Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset with advanced TSMC 6nm, offering both power efficiency and high performance, making its camera processing system faster than the previous model.

It has a 108-megapixel main camera for professional-level, ultra-high-resolution photography. It also supports 4K video shooting.

The X5 Pro 5G also has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67-watt turbo charging.

It comes in three colors, namely black, blue, and yellow, and is available in two variants: a 6GB memory + 128GB storage model (with a recommended retail price of P16,999) and an 8GB+256GB variant (P18,999).

Meanwhile, the POCO X5 5G has a slim 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset and also has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The POCO X5 5G comes in three color options of green, blue, and black, with the 6GB+128GB model priced at P14,999 and the 8GB+256GB variant costing P15,999. — BVR