Technology startup StoreHub, which helps retailers and restaurants automate, introduced on Monday its new tool StoreHub Engage that is designed to help business owners generate more repeat sales and build customer loyalty.

StoreHub, one of the point-of-sale system providers accredited by the Philippines’ Bureau of Internal Revenue, hopes to help its existing partners in getting their customers to spend with them again, the tech startup said in an e-mailed statement.

“The new feature allows businesses already using StoreHub’s ecosystem to automate up to four personalized short-message-service or SMS campaigns to existing customers within their database,” StoreHub noted. “This includes sending cashback reminders and birthday voucher codes.”

StoreHub is working to improve its operations in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries after raising $13.5 million in new capital.

“With the Philippine economy expected to pick up in 2023, local businesses have been encouraged to increase digital adoption in order to leverage on opportunities to grow their business,” the company said.

The Trade department previously urged growing businesses and entrepreneurs to adopt digital solutions to “operate more efficiently, reduce costs, reach bigger markets, and earn more profits.”

“Traditional brick and mortar businesses typically lack access to specialized knowledge to effectively reach their customers. We built Engage to help automate that,” said Wai Hong Fong, chieftain and co-founder of StoreHub.

“Imagine it’s your customer’s birthday – Engage will send them a personalized ‘Happy birthday’ SMS with a unique voucher code. Instead of spending time doing this manually, or paying for expensive tools or specialists to achieve this, business owners can now just turn it on and let it run.”

StoreHub, which was launched in 2013, now serves more than 15,000 retail and restaurant outlets across its key markets in the region.

The company said that there are now more than 300 businesses across all markets that use its StoreHub Engage tool.

Restaurants and retailers, for example, see a median return on investment of “up to 18 times through a surge in repeat customers as well as new customers brought in by improved Google ratings,” StoreHub noted. — Brontë H. Lacsamana