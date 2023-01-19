SONY Philippines this week launched the brand’s two new Walkman music players in the country, which will be available for purchase by next month, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The local unit of Sony Electronics Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Sony Corp., said the company recently announced two new additions to the Walkman series, the NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306.

“Both players are designed for listeners to enjoy music the way the artist intended with high-quality sound with a sleek design,” Sony Philippines said.

The two new music players will be available at select Sony Authorized Dealers nationwide starting Feb. 10.

The higher end NW-ZX707, priced at P44,999, offers “astonishing” sound quality, the company said.

The new music player, built with the philosophy of the company’s Signature Walkman, has upgraded fine-tuned capacitors and an FTCAP3 (high polymer capacitor), and a large solid high polymer capacitor that offers large capacitance and low resistance.

An OFC milled block covers the digital block to strengthen digital ground and improve noise shielding. A large 8mm coil for balanced output also allows for better sound resolution across all frequencies.

“NW-ZX707 integrates a DSD Remastering Engine where PCM (pulse code modulation) audio is resampled into an 11.2 MHz DSD (direct stream digital), offering even more ways to enjoy music,” Sony Philippines said.

“With enhanced battery life, a balanced connection, a larger 5-inch display, and Wi-Fi compatibility for easy downloading and streaming functions, it is also portable and stylish for the most demanding music lover,” it added.

Meanwhile, the NW-A306, priced at P19,999, is targeted for users “looking for high-quality sound and style,” Sony Philippines said.

“This stylish and compact music player lets consumers download and stream more of the music they love. With full Wi-Fi compatibility, weighing just only 7 ounces, and with the comfort and function of both a 3.6-inch touch screen and tactile physical music controls, the NW-A306 series is dedicated to delivering exceptional music experiences right from the users’ pocket,” it said.

“The premium aluminium milled frame on the NW-A306 provides superior rigidity for low impedance and clear, stable sound and solid bass,” it added.

Both models feature the S-Master HX digital amp technology developed for Walkman, which is compatible with the native DSD format. It reduces distortion and noise across frequencies.

The music players apply a reflow solder containing gold for improved sound localization and wider sound space. Both also have a dual clock, film capacitor, and fine sound register.

The NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306 both use Edge-AI (artificial intelligence), and DSEE Ultimate (digital sound enhancement engine) to upscale compressed digital music files in real-time.

“With further progress from its predecessor models, consumers can enjoy DSEE Ultimate for upscaling their music, whether it is Wi-Fi streamed or downloaded. Now, listeners can also enjoy DSEE Ultimate with wireless headphones,” Sony Philippines added.

The two new music players also feature longer battery life. No plastic is used in their packaging material. — BVR