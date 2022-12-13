TIMELINE | Rise and fall of crypto exchange FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange, was arrested on Monday in The Bahamas after being criminally charged by U.S. prosecutors.

FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in November following its spectacular collapse that sent shivers through the industry.

Here is a history of FTX since its foundation in 2019:

Here is a list of FTX’s investors since 2019, according to private market data provider PitchBook.

2019 Investors

Tiger Global Management, Insight Partners, SoftBank Investment Advisors, Temasek, Telstra Ventures, Teachers Venture Growth, Steadview Capital Management, Redline DAO, Paradigm, New Enterprise Associates, Lightspeed Ventures, 500 Global, Binance Labs, Consensus Lab, FBG Capital, Galois Capital, Greylock Capital Management, Lemniscap, Race Capital, IVP, HOF Capital

2020 Investors

Bitscale Capital, BR Capital, Evangelion Capital, Exnetwork Capital, Genblock Capital, Insignius Capital, Pantera Capital

2021 Investors

BlackRock, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Samsung NEXT Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Base10 Partners, Astronaut Capital, AGE Crypto, Vetamer Capital, Senator Investment Group, Sea Capital, Paradigm, Meritech Capital Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Third Point Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Kevin O’Leary, Willoughby Capital, Digital Currency Group, Third Point, Tribe Capital, Bond Capital, Standard Investments, Circle , Ribbit Capital, Multicoin Capital, Mayfield, 6ixth Event, Abstract Ventures, Alan Howard, Altimeter Capital Management, Bond, Schoeneck & King, DHVC, Israel Englander, Mark VC

2022 Investors

Temasek, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, K5 Global, MiH Ventures, Mint Ventures, NKB Ventures, Signum Capital, Alchemy Ventures, Lux Capital, Fenrir, Claritas Capital, Hard Yaka, Early Capital Group, Chapter One Ventures, One Block Capital, Chainfund Capital, A’Z Angels, Allied Investors Group, ArkStream Capital

— Reuters