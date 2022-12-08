DIGITAL EDGE (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s new data center in Manila will be ready for service in March next year, it announced on Wednesday.

The completion of the 10-megawatt data center “marks the debut of Digital Edge into the Philippine market,” the data center platform company said in an e-mailed statement.

Digital Edge said it hopes to bridge the digital divide in South East Asia’s “high growth markets.”

The facility, located in Biñan, Laguna, will be known as “NARRA1.” It will have 2,200 cabinets.

The project is expected to be the “largest carrier-neutral facility in operation in the Philippines at the time of completion,” the company said. It is being built to meet the latest demands from cloud, network, digital media, and enterprise customers in terms of power specifications, reliability, security, and sustainability.

The new data center, a joint project with technology and real estate company Threadborne Group, is also expected “to plug unmet demand from the double-digit growth (22% compound annual growth rate) of the Philippines’ data center colocation market,” Digital Edge added.

The company noted that it has received bookings for the new facility, including from major domestic internet service providers.

Digital Edge Chief Executive Officer Samuel Lee said: “The completion of NARRA1, our first major greenfield design and build project since the company was established, is a landmark moment in the creation of our regional platform across Asia.”

For his part, Charlie Rufino, chairman of the Threadborne Group, said the facility will provide critical infrastructure to domestic and international cloud, network, and enterprise customers “without compromising on our environmental responsibilities.”

“We look forward to further partnership with Digital Edge as we seek to capitalize on the ongoing digital transformation of the Philippines’ economy and usher in a new era of world-class digital infrastructure,” he added. — Arjay L. Balinbin