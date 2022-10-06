Home Editors' Picks Xiaomi launches flagship 12T Series phones
Xiaomi launches flagship 12T Series phones
XIAOMI on Tuesday launched globally its latest flagship 12T Series smartphones, which feature its new imaging system.
The consumer electronic company said in a statement that both the Xiaomi 12T Pro and 12T come with pro-grade cameras for an “exceptional smartphone photography experience.”
The Xiaomi 12T Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a pro-grade 200-megapixel (MP) main imaging system and the company’s own AI algorithms for improved clarity, better night photography and quick focusing.
“These, together with a variety of other optimizations, allow the capturing of fine details even in low-light conditions, or when shooting fast-moving subjects without losing focus,” Xiaomi said.
The phone’s main camera also has an in-sensor 2x zoom and a large 1/1.22” sensor size for portraits.
The other lenses are an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens.
“With Xiaomi ProCut and Ultra burst, Xiaomi 12T Pro helps you intelligently crop and create professional-looking content. To unlock movie-making creativity, Xiaomi 12T Pro supports 8K video in full resolution,” the company said.
The phone also has a 20MP front camera and stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.
The Xiaomi 12T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and has a heat dissipation system for greater power efficiency. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and is available in several storage and memory options.
Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12T also comes with a triple lens rear setup: a 108MP pro-grade primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera. The company said these cameras have strong low-light capability.
It has a 20MP selfie camera and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and comes with 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256 GB. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset.
Both Xiaomi 12T Series have a 5,000 mAh battery and support fast charging.
“Additionally, with Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, the devices learn users’ day-to-day charging routines to optimize long-term battery health. Supported by Xiaomi’s long-lasting battery and super charging, users can confidently go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment,” the company said.
Both phones come in three colors: Black, Silver, and Blue. Pricing and availability of in the Philippines will be announced soon, Xiaomi said. — BVR