XIAOMI on Tuesday launched globally its latest flagship 12T Series smartphones, which feature its new imaging system.

The consumer electronic company said in a statement that both the Xiaomi 12T Pro and 12T come with pro-grade cameras for an “exceptional smartphone photography experience.”

The Xiaomi 12T Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a pro-grade 200-megapixel (MP) main imaging system and the company’s own AI algorithms for improved clarity, better night photography and quick focusing.

“These, together with a variety of other optimizations, allow the capturing of fine details even in low-light conditions, or when shooting fast-moving subjects without losing focus,” Xiaomi said.

The phone’s main camera also has an in-sensor 2x zoom and a large 1/1.22” sensor size for portraits.

The other lenses are an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens.

“With Xiaomi ProCut and Ultra burst, Xiaomi 12T Pro helps you intelligently crop and create professional-looking content. To unlock movie-making creativity, Xiaomi 12T Pro supports 8K video in full resolution,” the company said.

The phone also has a 20MP front camera and stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and has a heat dissipation system for greater power efficiency. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and is available in several storage and memory options.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12T also comes with a triple lens rear setup: a 108MP pro-grade primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera. The company said these cameras have strong low-light capability.

It has a 20MP selfie camera and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and comes with 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256 GB. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset.

Both Xiaomi 12T Series have a 5,000 mAh battery and support fast charging.

“Additionally, with Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, the devices learn users’ day-to-day charging routines to optimize long-term battery health. Supported by Xiaomi’s long-lasting battery and super charging, users can confidently go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment,” the company said.

Both phones come in three colors: Black, Silver, and Blue. Pricing and availability of in the Philippines will be announced soon, Xiaomi said. — BVR