GOOGLE has launched an equity fund to support small and medium news organizations, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The News Equity Fund, also known as the Fund for Equal News, will provide financial aid and opportunities for news organizations “whose primary focus is to serve underrepresented communities,” Google said.

“Google’s goal is to support inclusion, empower a diverse news ecosystem, and in particular, to support small and medium-sized publishers in publishing original journalism content to underrepresented audiences around the world,” it said.

The company said registration is open until July 21, 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time).

It said eligible news organizations are independent newsrooms employing one to 50 full-time journalists that regularly produce original core news on underrepresented audiences.

These include for-profit and nonprofit traditional news organizations, digital natives, newsletters, podcasts, radio and/or TV broadcasters, and trade press associations whose members cover underrepresented groups, Google said.

Incorporated or registered associations or organizations, registered academic or nonprofit bodies for underrepresented journalists and organizations can also apply.

However, government-owned firms or those affiliated with or owned by a political party are not eligible.

Applicants must have been in full operation for at least a year and have a verifiable digital presence. These organizations must be located in eligible regions, which are: Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

If selected, the grant may be used for the payment of personnel for their work on the approved project; engineering costs and the purchase or licensing of any equipment, tools, hardware, software and other assets or materials needed for the project; and marketing expenses up to a maximum of 20% of the total funding granted.