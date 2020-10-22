Team Toyota Philippines bids for GR Supra GT Cup Asia 2020 Regional title

The fate of the Philippines’ top GR Supra online racers will be determined this weekend as they bid for the grand title at the GR Supra GT Cup Asia regional finals.

Team Philippines, composed of Terence Lallave, Lance Padilla, and Jose Altoveros, will be racing with 12 other GR Supra GT Cup Asia national winners coming from India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. The series’ e-Motorsport champion will be proclaimed after three rounds or races on the Fuji Speedway, Tokyo Expressway East Outer Loop, and Nurburgring Nordschleife.

The regional final of the GR Supra GT Cup Asia hosted by Toyota Motor Asia Pacific (TMAP) under the umbrella of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing motorsport activities can be watched by Filipino supporters online this October 25 at 7:00 pm (PH time) via Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP)’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorPhilippines.

Team Philippines’ story began at the GR Supra GT Cup Asia Philippines – TMP’s first ever e-Motorsport tournament that had hundreds of Filipino online racers competing via GR Supra on Gran Turismo Sport to earn the chance to represent the country at the regional-level challenge.

“We have followed Team Philippines’ journey right from our local qualifying and final rounds and we have seen their determination and indomitable spirit,” said Elijah Marcial, TMP’s Vice President for Marketing Services. “I am confident Terence, Lance, and Jose will not let us down at the regional finals, and they will give their best for the Philippines.”

In preparation for the finals, TMP through its race management partner Tuason Racing conducted training sessions for the drivers to prepare them for the tracks and to foster their race strategies. TMP also sought the help of PLDT Enterprise to provide internet connectivity for the three players during the race with the other Asian teams.

Filipino fans can support and cheer the Team Philippines during the online broadcast via messages of support with the hashtags #GRSupraGTCupAsia and #TeamPhilippines. More information about the e-Motorsport series can be viewed at the One Esports website: https://www.oneesports.gg/grsupragtcupasia2020/.