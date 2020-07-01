Team Liyab signs strength and conditioning coach

WHILE there is no denying that having a sound mind to craft strategies goes a long way in succeeding in esports, still complementing it with proper physical fitness adds further dimension to one’s drive to excel in the sport.

And with that in mind, esports squad Team Liyab, co-owned by Globe and Mineski, saw it necessary to tap a strength and conditioning coach to help its athletes stay on top of their game both in mind and body.

Martin Alido, a noted health and wellness expert, recently came on board Liyab to oversee the physical wellbeing of team members, especially now that they spent much of their time at home with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic still a going concern in the country.

Under the partnership with Liyab, Mr. Alido developed a customized program centered on exercise, nutrition, and recovery after long hours of play.

With his expertise and experience, his programs are geared at addressing the pain points of an esports athlete and get the team physically and mentally fit, which is especially important in a time of a global health crisis like the one at hand.

“Unlike traditional sports, esports is largely sedentary. Long hours of sitting may increase the risk of high blood pressure, osteoporosis, depression, and anxiety. Encouraging athletes to be mindful of their health and wellness can help push the team to the top of their esports game,” said Mr. Alido, who is also the strength and conditioning coach of Batang Gilas, the men’s national under-17 basketball team.

In crafting the programs for the athletes, Mr. Alido turned to the knowledge he has acquired throughout the years, including the training and certifications for strength and conditioning he got in Australia.

“Our vision for Team Liyab and the esports industry in general is to be perceived as a truly legitimate sport that requires talent, skills, and passion; as well as physical and mental wellness,” said Jil Bausa-Go, Vice-President of Content Business Group at Globe, of having Mr. Alido be part of the team.

“Having Coach Alido onboard is a milestone for us in fulfilling this vision, and making sure that our athletes are safe, healthy and secure amid the ongoing pandemic,” she added.

Liyab Esports is composed of three game titles — League of Legends, Arena of Valor, and Starcraft II.

Its line up includes Southeast Asian Games 2019 gold medalist, Caviar “Enderr” Acampado for Starcraft II, Edrian “DoeDoii” Brancia, Ren “Kanji” Motomitsu, Kim “Rex” Taeyeon, Kyle “Dawn” Somera, Kim “Mocha” Taegyeom for League of Legends.

The team is managed by a renowned coaching staff led by Gerald “Tgee” Gelacio, Akarawat “Cabbage” Wangsawat, and SEA Games 2019 national athletes for Arena of Valor Lawrence “Rubixx” Gatmaitan, Kevin “Gambit” Dizon, and Miguel “Miggie” Banaag, along with new members Allen Dean “Don” Viola and Edriane “Zeus” Balbalosa.

Liyab Esports recently rallied behind medical frontliners in the fight against COVID-19 by way of Starforge, an online charity streaming event which raised P523,000 for the Philippine Heart Center. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo










