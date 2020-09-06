Team Lakay’s Corton set to see action at Brave CF 41

FILIPINO mixed martial arts fighter John Cris Corton is set to make his Brave Combat Federation return at the promotion’s upcoming offering in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Set for Sept. 17, Brave CF 41 will see Mr. Corton (7-5), fighting out of Team Lakay in Baguio City, face off with debuting Magomed Idrisov of Russia in a flyweight clash where the former looks to wiggle out of a two-fight losing streak.

“Happy Feet,” which is the moniker of Mr. Corton, last fought in Brave CF in October last year where he lost to Paskitani Zia Mashwani by unanimous decision.

Prior to it, Mr. Corton was dealt a first-round submission loss (guillotine choke) by Abdul Hussein of Finland in March 2019.

Mr. Corton, a training partner of reigning Brave CF bantamweight champion Stephen Loman, won his promotional debut in September 2018 by beating Bahrain’s Hussein Ayyad Abdulla by decision.

Looking to further the Filipino is Mr. Idrisov (10-2), who will be making his pro debut after a stellar amateur career in the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation ranks, where he was able to win the European Championship.

Brave CF 41 will be headlined by the middleweight world title fight between reigning champion Daniel Gaucho against top contender and Arab MMA legend Mohammad Fakhreddine.

Founded in 2016, Brave, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has made significant headways in bringing top-class MMA action in different parts of the globe.

Since being established, the company has visited more than a dozen countries.

Brave said that by taking MMA to a wider range, it was able to give a truly global platform to athletes for their in-cage abilities and fighting qualities. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









