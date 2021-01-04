Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao behind possible Pacquiao-McGregor boxing fight

WHILE it is still to be made official, a Manny Pacquiao-Conor McGregor super boxing fight could be one of the marquee sporting events for the year 2021.

And count Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao as one of those who would not miss catching it.

Negotiated to happen this year, the Pacquiao-McGregor bout will see superstars in boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) collide anew.

It if happens, it will mark the first time boxing legend Pacquiao (62-7-2) is taking the ring in one and half years. He last fought American Keith Thurman and won by split decision to wrest the World Boxing Association welterweight belt.

Mr. McGregor, who is a two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship champion, for his part, tested his boxing skills versus Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017 and lost by technical knockout in the 10th round.

But given the kind of athletes Messrs. Pacquiao and McGregor are, the billing has the makings of a must-see event, said Mr. Sangiao.

“It is a good strategy for Pacquiao because everybody is craving to watch him fight again,” said Mr. Sangiao, whose Team Lakay boasts of MMA champions, including current ONE Championship strawweight champ Joshua “The Passion” Pacio and Brave CF bantamweight titleholder Stephen “The Sniper” Loman, in a release.

“On McGregor, he really knows how to sell his fights, too. It’s going to be a blockbuster fight for sure,” he added.

The Pacquiao-McGregor fight has been floated around for some time now, but gained traction late last year.

Both fighters are signed with Paradigm Sports Management of Audie Attar. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo