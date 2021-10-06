TCS challenges Filipino students to reimagine education and propose solutions to challenges

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, is bringing the TCS Sustainathon to the Philippines this month. With the overarching theme of “Reimagining Education,” the Sustainathon 2021 hopes to enable senior high school and college students to join discussions on pressing issues surrounding education today and hopefully develop ideas on how to have an “Inclusive Education for all in 2030.”

TCS Sustainathon was initially launched in Singapore in 2020 with the theme of Combating Food Waste. It served as a platform for young minds to collaborate with private companies, nonprofit organizations and government agencies to co-create solutions for real world sustainability issues using digital technologies. Ninety-eight students from more than 15 educational institutions in Singapore developed plans on fighting food waste, which has been one of the major challenges faced by many countries.

This year, TCS expands its initiative to the Philippines and Malaysia to promote inclusivity in education as these countries implement blended and flexible learning.

“Education across the world has been greatly affected by the pandemic. Filipino students, in particular, face challenges in coping with changes but they continue to make extra efforts to pursue learning. We witnessed students in Singapore last year in the pilot run of TCS Sustainathon being passionately involved in key issues and sharing their ideas. We at TCS Philippines are excited to see the ideas Filipino students have on improving education,” shares TCS Philippines Country Head Shiju Varghese.

Creating a learning environment conducive for all

More than 23 million students are enrolled in both public and private schools nationwide for the SY 2020-2021,[1] according to the Department of Education. With blended learning still the mode of education, teachers and students alike face challenges in internet accessibility, mobility and learning materials, among others.

Envisioning an improved educational system in the coming years, TCS Philippines invites Filipino students to join the TCS Sustainathon 2021. Senior high school and college students from public and private institutions across the country are welcome to participate either as individual students or a team with a maximum of four members. Each individual or team must choose a challenge statement and create ideas or solutions to address the challenge statement, on the theme “Inclusive Education for all in 2030.” Entries must incorporate the use of technology to create innovative, practical and concrete solutions for the chosen challenge.

Participants can register and submit their entries at the TCS Sustainathon Philippines website until November 19. The 1st place winner will receive Php150,000 while the second and third placers will receive Php100,000 and Php50,000, respectively. The top two winners will compete alongside Sustainathon Singapore and Malaysia winners at the ASEAN Championship in March 2022.

TCS Sustainathon’s Strategic Partner is Asian Development Bank (ADB). The Challenge Partners are Converge ICT Solutions, Inc., Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philippines, Inc., Gokongwei Brothers Foundation, and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde who will provide the challenge statements while the Outreach Partners, Edukasyon.ph, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network – Youth, and ADB Southeast Asia Development Solutions (SEADS) will provide support to boost the awareness about the TCS Sustainathon initiative.

TCS Philippines supports the goals of its partners and the community with its expertise and technological solutions. Driven by its core principle of Building on Belief, TCS Philippines remains committed to its promise of creating viable solutions for the benefit of the society and future generations.

