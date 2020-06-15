TBH: Candid conversations with ‘maverick’ UAAP stars

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

SOME of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines’ independent-minded volleyball stars take on a new platform as they are featured in the new talk show, TBH (To Be Honest),

The newest talk show on LIGA cable sports channel, iWant, TFC, and the ABS-CBN Sports YouTube channel, TBH has Eya Laure (University of Santo Tomas), Ponggay Gaston (Ateneo), Michelle Cobb (La Salle), and Rosie Rosier (University of the Philippines) joining forces and being candid in discussing relevant topics among themselves and with their guests.

For the show, the quartet will be shooting episodes from the comfort of their homes as the metro remains in a quarantine setup with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic still a going concern, but the four assured viewers and their fans that it would not stop them from engaging and making the show worth the while.

“The uniqueness of each individual will be highlighted here. This show is composed of four girls with different personalities and different backgrounds which actually helps the show because it diversifies things,” said Cobb, the starting setter for the Lady Spikers, at the show’s videoconference with media on June 12.

“This show is unorthodox and, yeah, we will be ‘mavericks’ in it. They will see a side of us not usually seen while on the court and get to know what we really feel on certain issues and topics,” Gaston, for her part, said.

With the show coming in at a time of COVID-19 and movement still limited, the hosts said they welcome the opportunity through TBH to reach out not only to the volleyball community but the public in general, especially since UAAP Season 82 was abruptly ended because of the pandemic.

This is aside from the fact that they, too, get to break the monotony of being confined for much of the time in their homes because of the quarantine situation.

“This is ‘therapeutic’ because after several months I have someone talk to about relevant topics, which I miss a lot,” Cobb said.

For UP team captain Rosier, they hope through the show they get to inspire young modern Filipinas to create a platform for themselves, built, among other things, around respect.

“This is a platform for us to be open and be ourselves. We’re trying to create a platform of respect,” she said.

“A fun show,” was how UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year Laure described TBH.

“It’s just good vibes throughout. Hopefully fans and viewers could join us,” she said.

Episode one of TBH will air on June 23 at 8 a.m., with replays at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., and will feature the hosts breaking down their experiences, frustrations, and realizations during the quarantine and heading into the “new normal.”









