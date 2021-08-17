As Filipino enterprises work towards growth and transformation, they can find a partner in Tata Consultancy Services, Inc. (TCS), a multinational company from India.

TCS has been helping the country since 2008 through its products, models, and expertise involving business and technology. Currently, the company has more than 4,500 employees in its three offices in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig and one in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Worldwide, TCS is known for its consulting-led approach to the enterprise value chain and domain-led organization structure that lets the clients access particular industry solutions in a single window. It also forms teams tailored around the domain and technology needs of the clients.

Ensuring the delivery of services is the company’s significant investment in digital platforms and products. It also partnered with business software providers, niche technology developers, and platform and IT infrastructure vendors.

With such solutions, TCS has been supporting various industries in the Philippines. TCS HOBS, for example, serves as a platform for subscription, data, and device management offered in a SaaS model for its partner telcos and broadband providers. Financial services, meanwhile, benefited through TCS Bancs, a product suite designed for the sector to improve end customer experience and enable them to adopt open and innovative technologies. And as a leader in Worldwide SAP S/4HANA application services, TCS effectively implemented SAP S/4HANA to several large companies in the country.

TCS also assures to continue supporting its clients in their mission-critical operations, and growth and transformation journeys even amid the pandemic by creating Secure Borderless Workspaces™ (SBWS™), its new operating model that also prioritizes the health and well-being of its employees.

The SBWS™ encompasses human functions such as infrastructure; talent management and employee engagement; processes, tools, and governance mechanisms; and collaboration and engagement practices.

Furthermore, as TCS Philippines trains the local talent pool and establishes Center of Excellence servicing global clients, it leverages the multinational company’s over 500,000 professionals, who contain abilities across information technology, infrastructure services, and business processes.

TCS Philippines aims to consistently invest in fostering local competency maximizing the global talent to present value-add services and support clients around the world.

Such expertise of TCS in the said fields does not stop at providing advanced and specially made solutions to clients. It further helps to shape the digital future of the Philippines through its goIT program, an initiative acting out Tata Group’s philosophy of creating sustainable businesses that are deep-seated in the community.

The company launched goIT in the country last year for students, especially those from local communities in remote areas. It aims to enlighten students on computer science, encourage them to take up STEM education, and eventually become technology leaders in the future.

Moreover, in the time ahead, TCS sees the accelerating need for technology investments to strengthen operations and enrich customer experience in digital channels. It also looks forward to the rapidly evolving business landscape. Thus, at present, the company works as a visionary to empower that future.