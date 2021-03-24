Tanco Group ventures into cloud computing

TANCO GROUP, owner of the STI network of schools, is now engaged in the business of cloud computing through Stitch Tech Solutions, its new information technology (IT) firm.

“We got into this so that we could help others recover as well. With our companies, we are very technologically driven. We’d like to help others,” Jaeger L. Tanco, Stitch chief executive officer (CEO), said at a virtual media briefing on Tuesday.

Stitch Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said in a statement that the Tanco Group is hoping to advance further its existing technology-related endeavors through the new IT company.

He added the group wants to create an ecosystem “that empowers even more people in the digital age.”

“Integrating our businesses into having one IT backbone aided by data science and cloud computing is important because it enables us to become more efficient in our operations and provide the best customer experience possible. We have seen it work in one of our businesses,” the chairman explained.

The group wants to partner with micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for its cloud computing services.

“Aside from COVID-19, we understand that many businesses in and around Metro Manila have also been watching the movements of Taal Volcano and Mount Pinatubo given their grim histories, as well as ‘The Big One’ since these are expected to cripple business operations. With cloud computing, enterprises can continue to function amid these events as if they didn’t happen,” Stitch Chief Operating Officer Alex Aquino said.

The new firm also offers SAP (systems, applications, and products) consultation and IT services like website and app development and management, as well as IT support.

“Our financial health as a country suffered this pandemic given that MSMEs function as our main economic lifeline. Through cloud computing, we want to give these businesses a shot in the arm, so they can get back on their feet the soonest and not just survive, but thrive,” Stitch’s CEO Mr. Tanco added. — Arjay L. Balinbin