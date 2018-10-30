Talking with Ken Hakuta, nephew of Nam June Paik and executor of the artist’s estate

Ken Hakuta talks about Nam June Paik, his “crazy uncle” who is acknowledged as the founder of video art. Leon Gallery International, in collaboration with Gagosian Gallery, is exhibiting 24 works by Paik (1932-2006) in a show titled “Nam June Paik in Manila.” The exhibition features pieces made by Paik between 1983 and 2005, including “One Candle”, “TV Buddha”, and “Bakelite Robot.”

“Nam June Paik in Manila” opens October 22, 2018, at the ground floor of the Corinthian Plaza (121 Paseo de Roxas, Makati). Read the related story: https://www.bworldonline.com/nam-june-paik-and-technology-as-a-canvas/