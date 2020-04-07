Taking a VR tour of Israel

The pandemic has effectively put to a halt much of travel worldwide and this includes pilgrimages to Christian holy sites in Israel. But pilgrims who still want to see the Way of the Cross and other sites in Israel can still do so using virtual reality, said the Israel Tourism Ministry.

“While we all remain in our homes we want to stay connected with you. [Through] virtual reality we know you can still experience Israel with us. One thing we’re confident about is travel will make a comeback and we will be able to travel again. Therefore, I would like to first and foremost wish you and your loved ones my best wishes for health and prosperity, and share with you my hopes that these challenging times will soon be behind us. The most important thing now is for each and every one to be safe and healthy. May God bless the Philippines,” Sammy Yahia, Israel Ministry of Tourism Director for India and the Philippines, said in a statement.

Last year, 3,300 Filipino pilgrims visited Israel according to that country’s Ministry of Tourism, but since it closed its borders in March, foreign visitors and non-residents have not been allowed to enter.

Among the sites in the Old City of Jerusalem which can be toured virtually (note that you need a VR headset for some of them) are:

the Via Dolorosa or the Way of the Cross via a 2017 video uploaded by CoMo Drone on YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTshKXeBdHs );

and a 360-degree virtual tour of Jerusalem using Samsung VR via Sygic Travel VR (https://samsungvr.com/view/Wv_0tcndBOG). The sites included in the Samsung VR tour are the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Western Wall, and a panoramic view of the city below from the Mount of Olives.

















