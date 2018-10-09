Swine-raising learning center opens in lechon capital

LOCAL BREEDER Exelsior Farms, Inc. (EFI), along with four industry partners, opened a swine-raising learning center in Cebu City, the first such institution in the country. EFI, which operates a 20-hectare pig farm in Pinamungajan town in Cebu province, has partnered with Big Dutchman, a global market leader in pig production; Animal feed supplier Cargill; and London-based Pig Improvement Company (PIC) to establish the Swinenovation Learning Center in Mabolo, Cebu City, which is considered as the “Lechon Capital of the Philippines.” EFI Chairman and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Alvin S. Hing, said the opening of the free learning center was prompted by the industry’s bid to uplift the standard of farming in the Philippines, particular in swine breeding and pork production. The center offers modules on farm management and production from breeding to harvest, genetic technology, facility design, operation maintenance, feeds, and feeding, animal health, and biosecurity. “The center will act as the catch-basin or landing-pad for all latest technologies in pig production in the Philippines — hopefully in Asia,” said Patrick Ty, BD Agriculture (Philippines) Inc., the local distributor of Big Dutchman products. — The Freeman

