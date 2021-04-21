Suzuki Philippines Inc. (SPH), the country’s pioneer compact car distributor, welcomes the month of April with several new promos sure to excite its customers as Suzuki continues to remain dedicated in finding avenues to provide its clientele with the best possible service. Nothing less to be expected as SPH continues to champion the Suzuki Way of Life!

Dzire to Excel

Customers may find it increasingly difficult to resist these irresistible treats! Suzuki is offering massive discounts of up to Php 90,000 in their Dzire to Excel April promo set to run from April 1 to April 30, 2021. For as low as Php 372 a day, customers can find themselves behind the wheel of a brand new Suzuki Dzire. Aside from the low amortization rates for financing schemes, Suzuki is also offering lower down payments and huge discounts for cash transactions. For the entire month of April, cash discounts of as much as Php 90,000 are being offered for the different variants of the Suzuki Dzire.

Ride In Style

Grab the opportunity at an affordable and functionally stylish ride with the Suzuki Ertiga as Suzuki is offering low down payment promos for all variants for the month of April! For as low as Php 499 a day and as low as Php 68,000 down payment, you may find yourself cruising in the metro or in your favorite destinations in a brand new 7-seater MPV. Take a chance this month with the Ride in Style promo until April 30, 2021.

Suzuki Grand Deals

Treat yourself and get a chance to drive your very own Suzuki XL7, Suzuki S-Presso, and/or Suzuki Ciaz – all being offered at incredibly low down payments just for the month of April. The Suzuki Grand Deals promo is applicable to all variants of the Ciaz, S-Presso, and XL7. A whopping Php 200, 000 cash discount is being offered for the Ciaz, while Php 32,000 and Php 65,000 cash discounts are being offered for the S-Presso and XL7 respectively. April Fools may be over, but this is not a joke! Get a chance to boast any of these Suzuki models at these incredibly discounted prices.

Shall We Drive Doraemon

Last, but not the least, fans of the popular Japanese manga and anime series, Doraemon, can rejoice as Suzuki announces the extension of their Shall We Drive Doraemon Promo. Customers who avail of any variant of the Suzuki Dzire, old and new, can now still enjoy a complimentary Doraemon Merchandise Kit up until the 30th of June, 2021. Patrons are entitled to one Doraemon Merchandise Kit for every Suzuki Dzire purchased, which may be claimed at the Authorized Suzuki Auto Dealership where the purchase was made, within 60 days upon the release of the unit. This promo can be used in conjunction with the Dzire to Excel promo.

All promos are applicable to all Suzuki Auto dealerships nationwide.

For more information about Suzuki visit http://suzuki.com.ph/auto/, like it on https://twitter.com/SuzukiAutoPH, and follow on Instagram at @suzukiautoph.