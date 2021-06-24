A modern take to a classic – express yourself with the newest Suzuki sub-compact SUV

Suzuki Philippines Inc. (SPH), the country’s pioneer compact car distributor, launches the New Vitara AllGrip. Back in a modernized yet classic silhouette, Suzuki’s beloved SUV offers unprecedented value not found across other competitors in the market. The new sub-compact SUV will be made available in the Philippines to cater to the evolving needs of young and dynamic professionals as a reliable companion in exciting drives with the family, friends, and the like.

“Ever since the new look of Vitara was launched in the Philippine market, we have seen enormous support for the model. One of the iconic models of the brand, this newest 4×4 vehicle provides individuality, stylish looks, and added confidence on the road. This car will definitely encourage people to drive and bring more fun into their lives,” says Suzuki Philippines Vice President and General Manager for Automobile Division, Mr. Keiichi Suzuki.

Product Concept

The New Vitara AllGrip is an update to a Suzuki classic that was first launched in 1988, integrating new concepts and today’s advanced technologies all while inheriting Suzuki’s SUV lineage. The new model, manufactured in Suzuki Hungary, now has ALLGRIP technology, an infotainment system equipped with Clinometer function, and a range of personalization options that will give each Vitara AllGrip a unique personality. As close to a living, breathing thing as an automobile can be – The New Vitara. It lives and it’s time to play.

Expressive Exterior

Get ready for an appearance beaming with strength and energy, characterized by Vitara’s bold and sporty styling. Keeping with the Vitara’s authentic design, Suzuki chose to keep the traditional clamshell bonnet in the front. While from the rear, the New Vitara is stout and stable with trapezoidal lines toward the ground and a minimum ground clearance of 185mm. From the side, it has smooth rooflines for better aerodynamics and a kicked-up character line that hints at the flared fenders. Some upgrades to the Vitara’s body include front and rear skid plates, a front lower bumper garnish, chrome and black grained accents on the body’s side, and an improved rear edge spoiler. This model also comes with an energy-saving LED headlamps for low-beam, uniquely designed DRLs, and a vertical chrome grille for a more modernized look suitable for the current times.

Superior Interior

Feel right at home with the New Vitara’s refined interior as well, with advanced features and quality craftsmanship sure to deliver comfort and driving satisfaction, on and off the road. The interior arrangement of the new model is a combination of Suzuki’s muscular contours and sporty design. The Vitara AllGrip’s instrument panel features a muscular console that includes a round clock and a round air outlet that give the panel a more youthful design. The U-shape of the shift knob supports the rugged look of most SUVs.

Additionally, the interior comes with the iconic panoramic sunroof consisting of two glass panels that can both slid to open. Following the theme of Suzuki’s subcompact SUVs, it comes with a spacious luggage space of 375 liters. Even when the rear seats are not folded, there’s enough space to store a golf bag, and folding the rear seats gives even more space to store larger items.

Accompanying its promise of elevated comfort and functionality, the VitaraAllGrip is also equipped with a 10” infotainment system with a smartphone linkage function. It’s equipped with a clinometer that tells the driver the vehicle’s position in terms of pitch and roll angles, and additionally, an automatic wiper, light system and dimming rearview mirrors, rear camera and parking sensors, and a keyless Push-Start System.

Safety and Performance

Under the hood, the new Vitara AllGrip does not disappoint with its 1.6-liter engine and 6-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and paddle shift. Alongside this is the ALLGRIP technology, an ideal concept of 4WD, enabling all types of users to feel assured in any driving situation. The driver can switch between the four modes of Auto, Sport, Snow, and Lock depending on the road conditions and driving scenarios.

Adding to the already extensive safety features mentioned, the New Vitara also comes with pedestrian protection. The exterior parts of the unit have impact-absorbing structures that mitigate the extent of injuries in the event that the car comes into contact with pedestrians.

Driving is a breeze with the New Vitara’s Cruise Control system with a speed limiter that provides comfort, especially on long drives.

Color Variants

The new Vitara AllGirpcomes in a choice of several colors that customers can pick from. It comes in two-tone – Prime Solar Yellow with Cosmic Black Pearl Metallic and Solid Bright Red with Cosmic Black Pearl Metallic; and in mono-tone – Galactic Gray Metallic and Cool White Pearl.

Suzuki customers get to pick and choose their New Vitara AllGrip for Php 1,458,000 for the mono-tone variant and Php 1,468,000 for the two-tone variant at their nearest Suzuki Dealerships starting today.

For more information about Suzuki visit http://suzuki.com.ph/auto/, like it on Facebook, and follow on Instagram at @suzukiautoph.