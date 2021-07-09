Move up in life and enjoy the refined experience offered by the New Suzuki Ciaz

Suzuki Philippines, Inc. (SPH), the country’s pioneer compact car distributor, announces the launch of an upgraded version of its Ciaz to the market. The New Ciaz offers its patrons the opportunity of an enhanced driver and passenger experience. Staying true to the Ciaz’s theme of “Up Your Game,” Suzuki ups its game by providing numerous improvements to its previous models in all the forms that matter — from its newly designed exterior to refurbished interior with the same reliable driving performance.

Sleek and Elegant Exterior Design

The new version of the Suzuki Ciaz creates an instant impression with its newly revamped and polished exterior. Some improvements made to the previous designs include a new stylish chrome grille as well as a new bumper design showing off a vibe sportier than ever. Dazzling LED lamps and newly designed fog lamps with chrome accents surround the New Ciaz as well, adding even more sophistication to its facade.

Plush and Refined Interior

In addition to its superb exterior, the New Ciaz offers just as much inside as it does on the outside. They say it’s not about the destination, it’s about the ride — and with Suzuki’s new plush interior, it offers a drive like no other.

Elegant fabric seats, a refined instrument panel, and a black interior with silver accents greets the driver once its doors open. Ergonomically designed seats and its roomy cabin ensure that you get to share and enjoy a comfortable experience with others as well.

Additionally, the New Ciaz offers an upgraded infotainment system. The now 8-inch infotainment system is equipped with a soft-touch button and an added compatibility of Apple Car Play and Android Auto functions. Users will get to connect their smartphones via Bluetooth or a USB cable to use their apps through the Ciaz’s intuitive display.

Unparalleled Performance

The New Suzuki Ciaz goes above and beyond to offer the performance needed for its users to drive to the next level. The Ciaz’s powerful 1.4L petrol engine offers exceptional driving performance which can help you cruise faster and smoother to your next destination with a maximum output of 91HP at 6,000RPM.

Along with the exceptional performance, the New Ciaz comes with an improved safety features as well — which include a reverse camera, dual airbags, and lastly, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with an electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) to ensure that its wheels do not lock under heavy breaking and that both wheels get the right amount of braking force.

The New Suzuki Ciaz is set to join the market on July 9 in 3 different colors — Mineral Gray Metallic, Pure White Pearl, and Super Black Pearl. To top it all off, the New Ciaz is priced at only P888,000.

Like Suzuki Philippines on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SuzukiAutoPh to know more about the New Ciaz.

For more information about Suzuki Philippines and its automobile lineup, please visit our online showroom at www.suzuki.com.ph, like on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SuzukiAutoPH, and follow on Instagram at @suzukiautoph.