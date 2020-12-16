Suzuki Philippines brings a DEALightful offer this Christmas season

Win an all-new Suzuki Skydrive 125 Fi when you buy their family-friendly, stylish Ertiga

Pioneer compact car distributor Suzuki Philippines Inc. lights up the holiday season as it extends its DEALightful Wheels Raffle Promo on its third wave. Buyers of Suzuki’s best-selling Ertiga model within this month can get a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki Skydrive 125 Fi in January.

This promo is open to all customers who purchase any Suzuki Ertiga variant in any of Suzuki’s 74 dealerships nationwide from Dec. 1 to 31.

Winners will be announced on Jan. 9, 2021, on Suzuki’s Auto Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SuzukiAutoPh. Mechanics of the promo can be viewed here (https://auto.suzuki.com.ph/news-and-events/promos/dealightful-wheels-raffle-promo-wave-3-409#).

One of Suzuki’s best-selling vehicles, Suzuki Ertiga as a fitting holiday purchase for families as the model finely fuses efficiency and style together in a car that promises a comfortable and indulgent experience for drivers and passengers, whether in city rides or long trips.

The seven-seater creates a strong impression through its attractive exterior, evoking a distinctive personality through its smooth and elegant body. Adding to the Ertiga’s distinction among other multi-purpose vehicles are its stylish headlamps, taller and stronger nose design, dynamic shoulder line, deeper curves, aerodynamic body, and refined chrome accents.

Ertiga also comes with an elegant black interior composed of a 10-inch Touch Panel Audio System, a keyless push start system, a D-shaped steering wheel, and woodgrain designs on interior panels and door trims. All these optimizes comfort and convenience while elevating style and luxury to a higher level.

The Ertiga’s flexible seating, meanwhile, can easily be adjusted to comfortably accommodate additional passengers and large amounts of luggage. There are also user-friendly features that anticipate drivers’ needs and provide comfort and refreshment on long journeys — USB port and accessories socket, drink bottle holders, ventilated cupholders, and air conditioner for second-and third-row seats.

Ertiga is also remarkable for its smooth performance, coupled with minimal noise and vibration that allows for a pleasingly quiet ride. This performance is powered by its high fuel efficiency and is supported by a 1.5 petrol engine that produces an impressive maximum torque of 138/4,400 N.m/rpm. Its more integrated and rigid frame also supports Ertiga’s enhanced performance, which disperses energy more efficiently for greater passenger protection

Ertiga is also equipped with solid safety measures that bolster peace of mind in drivers and passengers. These include the SRS Airbag System for front seaters; reverse parking sensor that warns the driver of detected obstacles; highly protective body with Suzuki’s advanced Total Effective Control Technology (TECT); pedestrian injury mitigating body; and child seat anchorage.

All of Ertiga’s external elegance and interior convenience can be availed in the following variants: Ertiga GA – MT (priced at P738,000); Ertiga GL – MT (P858,000); Ertiga GL – AT (P898,000); Ertiga GLX – AT (P988,000); Ertiga 1.5 GA – MT (P743,000); Ertiga 1.5 GL – MT Upgrade (P863,000); Ertiga 1.5 GL – AT Upgrade (P903,000); and Ertiga 1.5 GLX – AT Upgrade (P993,000).

Buy a Suzuki Ertiga this December and you may get a new Suzuki Skydrive motorcycle for the new year with DEALightful Wheels Wave 3 Raffle Promo. Visit suzuki.com.ph for details or call their 24/7 toll-free customer care hotline #789854