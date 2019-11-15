Suspected gunman in broadcaster’s murder surrenders

A POLICEMAN linked to the murder of a radio broadcaster in Dumaguete City last week has surrendered.

Roger Rubio, the suspected gunman in the killing of Dindo Generoso, is now in the custody of authorities, Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) Undersecretary Joel Egco said in a briefing on Friday.

“Caving in to mounting pressure due to an intensified manhunt, Mr. Rubio unfortunately an active personnel of the Negros Oriental Provincial Mobile Force Company, gave himself up to his Commanding Officer, Police Lieutenant Colonel Judimar De Leon at around 6 o’clock in the evening of November 13,” Mr. Egco said.

Two others linked to the crime, Teddy Salaw and Glenn Corsame, were arrested shortly after the November 7 shooting.

Another suspect, businessman Tomasino Aledro who allegedly owns the vehicle used during the shooting, remains at large.

Despite all four suspects being formally charged with murder, Mr. Egco said they will still conduct further investigations to see if Mr. Rubio was really the gunman.









“There are a lot of things pa na hindi natin masasagot (still that we cannot answer) until after we have concluded the investigations,” he said.

Authorities are looking at several motives for the murder, including work-related or politics.

Mr. Egco said Mr. Aledro is an alleged local gambling lord and Mr. Generoso could have been criticizing gambling operations in his radio program.

“That’s one of the subjects of our investigation,” Mr. Egco said. — Gillian M. Cortez