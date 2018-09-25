Surging Oakland into playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO — The Oakland Athletics booked their place in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 on Monday after the Tampa Bay Rays defeat to the New York Yankees ensured at least a place in next week’s wild card game.

The A’s, who were not expected to challenge for the postseason this year, were assured of their place following the Yankees’ 4-1 win over the Rays.

The California club had registered three consecutive last place finishes over the past three seasons and have the smallest payroll in baseball.

However a miraculous charge since the All-Star break has transformed the Oakland outfit’s season, with the team winning 60 of 86 games since June 15 in a remarkable turnaround. — AFP