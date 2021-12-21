THE PHILIPPINE Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the Commission on Elections (Comelec) after it disqualified a senior citizen party-list group from participating in the May 2022 national and local elections.

The Ang Tinig ng Senior Citizens sa Filipinas, Inc., also known as Ang Tinig ng Seniors, filed the petition before the High Court through its president Rogelio D. Evasco after their registration as a party-list group was dismissed by the poll body and later denied for reconsideration.

The Supreme Court, in its TRO order dated Dec. 17 under the authority of Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, deemed the party’s petition “sufficient in form and substance.”

The Comelec was also ordered to submit its comment to the court within a non-extendable period of 10 days from notice.

The High Court earlier issued similar rulings in favor of the groups Igorot Warriors International, Inc., and Alliance for Resilience, Sustainability and Empowerment. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan