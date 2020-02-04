Suntrust bags most innovative residential developer 2019

Suntrust Properties, Inc. (SPI) starts the year on a high note with its recent citation as the Most Innovative Real Estate Developer 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand last January 31.

The award given by International Finance recognizes excellence in the residential and commercial property space in emerging markets. SPI is prides itself in this spotlight as some of the criteria it follows are the quality of products, innovation and style of facilities provided, sustainability, growth, and most importantly corporate social responsibility.

” We are honored to be chosen as this year’s Most Innovative Residential Developer. Our residential and industrial communities uplift the lifestyle of our residents and enhance the value of their investments.

All our strategically-located developments provide thematic and functional amenities to complement our well-thought out homes and condominium towers. Our industrial community has recreational facilities for employees and supports green initiatives in the areas of mass transportation, waste management, and water conservation/treatment. On our third decade and beyond, we commit to expand our reach across the Philippine archipelago in line with our goal – HOME FOR EVERY FILIPINO.” said Atty Harrison M. Paltongan, the company president.

Suntrust Properties, Inc. (SPI), through its subsidiaries, Stateland, Inc. (SLI), Suntrust Ecotown Developers, Inc. (SEDI), and Sunrays Property Management, Inc. (SPMI) envision a BIGGER, BETTER, and BRIGHTER future of providing quality and affordably priced homes for the Filipino homebuyers. With a combined real estate development track record of 65 years, SPI and SLI continue to expand their joint portfolio of vertical and horizontal projects nationwide. Suntrust is a wholly owned subsidiary of Megaworld Corp., a company under the umbrella of Alliance Global Group, Inc.

















