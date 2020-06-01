Sunsparks wins second straight MLBB Professional League — PH title

FOR the second straight time Sunsparks is the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League – Philippines (MPL-PH) champion after topping ONIC PH in the finals of season 5 at the weekend.

Allen “Greed_” Baloy lifted Sunsparks to the title, leading his team to the 3-1 victory in their best-of-five battle with ONIC PH, which he was once part of.

With the title-clinching Game Four heading into a fever pitch, both teams figured in a crucial clash near the lord pit. Greed_ (Natalia) — who was donning the ONIC PH jersey just last season — found his former teammate Danerie “Wise” James (Hanzo) placed just beside the throne in his pinnacle form and erased him off the map right away.

With members of ONIC PH still far off, Greed_ immediately attacked the throne to seal the crown.

Having had the opportunity to contribute that way he did, Greed_ said he was very happy to finally lay his hands on the title with Sunsparks just as he shared he felt for his former team.

“I can say that I am more happy that we won than because we beat them (ONIC PH),” said Greed_ , who finished with seven kills and five assists in Game Four, while also providing the vision for his team through Natalia’s assassin instinct.

Teammate Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Cruzem (Kimmy), backstopped Greed_ with four kills and eight assists while the supporting cast of Jaypee “Jaypee” Dela Cruz (Jawhead), Ashley Marco “Killuash” Cruz (Thamuz), and Christian “Rafflesia” Fajura (Khufra) combined for eight kills and 17 assists.

For his consistent finals brilliance, however, Kielvj was named finals most valuable player.

ONIC PH was paced by Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog (Chou) with eight kills, four kills, and three deaths in Game Four with Wise adding five kills, seven assists, along with five deaths.

For winning the tournament, Sunsparks secured the $25,000 top prize with ONIC PH settling for $13,000.

Third place went to Bren Esports while Execration finished fourth.

Other teams that competed in the tournament were SGD Omega, Blacklist International, BSB and ULVL.

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League — Philippines (MPL-PH) was powered by Smart Communications Inc. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









