Suns take down Grizzlies, 122-99

DEVIN Booker recorded 27 points and five assists to help the Phoenix Suns roll to a 122-99 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Chris Paul scored 18 points on nine-of-11 shooting and added seven assists and four steals as the Suns won for the 18th time in the past 22 games.

Deandre Ayton registered 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for Phoenix. Jae Crowder tallied 14 points and Cameron Payne had 13.

Jonas Valančiūnas had 24 points and 17 rebounds for his 24th double-double of the season for the Grizzlies, who have lost three straight games and four of their past five. Valančiūnas made 11 of 14 field-goal attempts, and eight of his boards were on the offensive end.

Ja Morant and Grayson Allen scored 15 points apiece and Dillon Brooks had 13 for Memphis, which shot 43.7% from the field and five of 23 from 3-point range.

Phoenix shot 56.6% from the field and was 12 of 30 from behind the arc while rebounding from Saturday’s 122-111 setback against the Indiana Pacers. — Reuters