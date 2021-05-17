Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc., (Sun Life) retains the number one spot as the country’s premier life insurance company in the Philippines.

According to the latest report from the Insurance Commission (IC), Sun Life posted a premium income of PhP39.27 Billion, outperforming its closest contender by a record PhP8 Billion in total premiums.

This is the 10th straight year that Sun Life has maintained its leadership in the industry.

“We dedicate this milestone to our clients whose trust and support motivate us to keep excelling and innovating,” Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. President Alex Narciso said. “We also share this with our advisors and employees who remained faithful to our mission despite all the challenges we faced last year.”

Sun Life’s success in 2020 was made possible by the company’s quick adaption to the new

environment, where it launched various digital innovations so it may continuously serve its clients.

“Today, our commitment remains as strong as ever. We are here to be the Filipinos’ partner for life as they strive to achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives in this new landscape,” Sun Life Philippines CEO & Country Head Benedict Sison said. “We will never tire of discovering the best solutions and services that will enable them to secure their future.”

Apart from retaining the number one spot in the insurance business, Sun Life was also voted last year as the Filipino people’s most trusted insurance brand in Campaign Asia’s “Top 100 Brands in the Philippines” survey. Sun Life was the only insurance company to land on the list among other brands in various categories.