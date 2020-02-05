Sun Life Asset Management brings back “Make It Mutual” campaign

Sun Life Asset Management Company, Inc. (SLAMCI) is bringing back its highly successful investor education campaign dubbed “Make It Mutual,” in a bid to encourage more Filipinos to make mutual funds their choice of investment, as they strive to achieve their financial goals.

“SLAMCI has been working hard to make investing more accessible and affordable to investors, and our latest initiatives will be featured in the latest ‘Make It Mutual’ campaign,” SLAMCI President Valerie Pama said. “Moreover, we hope to promote a long-term mindset when it comes to their financial journey, so they can fully enjoy the benefits of their investments.”

At the center of the new “Make It Mutual” campaign is a series of four digital videos which will highlight the ease of investing, where one can now open an account online through the Sun Life portal or mobile app for only P1,000; the importance of choosing the right fund so that it suits the investor’s personality and priorities; and the need to invest regularly for the long-term in order to stay on track one’s financial goals.

The campaign, which will be released on social media so it may be easily accessed and shared by viewers, will once again feature SLAMCI brand ambassador Matteo Guidicelli.

“I’m excited to once again be a part of the campaign,” Guidicelli said. “As somebody who invests in mutual funds and have personally experienced its benefits, I’m eager to advocate it so that more Filipinos will try it for themselves.”









“Make It Mutual” is one of SLAMCI’s many offerings this 2020, as the company marks its 20th anniversary.

“It has been a fruitful 20 years of being the Filipinos’ partner in their pursuit of prosperity,” Pama said. “Through ‘Make It Mutual’ and our other initiatives, we reiterate our commitment to our investors, and look forward to serving them for more years to come.”

SLAMCI remains to be the largest non-bank affiliated asset management company in the country, with PHP 80 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of January 10, 2020. The company manages 10 peso-denominated funds and five 5 dollar-denominated funds, which are distributed by over 2,500 Licensed Mutual Fund Advisors nationwide, ten bank partners including BDO Private Bank, EastWest, and Maybank, and six brokers namely COL Financial Philippines, First Metro Securities Brokerage Corporation, AB Capital Securities, Inc., Rampver Financials, Unicapital Securities, Inc., and Wealth Securities, Inc.

For more details on SLAMCI’s upcoming offerings, follow @SunLifePH on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and visit sunlifefunds.com.

















