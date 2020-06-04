Stylish masks made with Mindanao weave

1 of 2

DAVAO CITY — With face mask now a must-have accessory, fashion designer Wilson Niñofranco Limon has taken the opportunity to help meet demand while continuing his advocacy of promoting local craftsmanship.

“The prints that we use for the #MaskofHope were from my previous collections,” he said via messenger.

Mr. Limon, along with three needleworkers, produce three-layered “washable, reusable, and breathable” face masks made from neoprene fabric with patterns from Mindanao’s ethnolinguistic groups.

Among the mask designs are the Manata which is inspired by the inabal, a traditional textile of the Bagobo-Tagabawa made from abaca; Flanek, a print from Mr. Limon’s Spring Summer 2015 collection, which features the bayanihan (community) spirit of the B’Laan; and the Stellar pattern from the T’Boli.

“This project is very close to my heart. It takes me back to where I started… Stellar is a fashion design competition that I joined way back year 2016. It was my first win also,” Mr. Limon said.

Twenty percent of the mask sales go to the indigenous communities through the Wimler Organization for Bagobo weavers, Lake Sebu Indigenous Women Associations, Inc., the Ateneo de Davao University Community Engagement and Advocacy Council, and the Lamlifew Tribal Women’s Association.

The masks are priced at P499 each, P899 for two masks, P1,149 for three, and P1,500 for four, exclusive of shipping costs.

Since launching in mid-May, Mr. Limon said most of the orders have been from Davao City and Manila, and they are hoping to meet international orders soon. Orders can be placed through the link https://forms.gle/LRbxgv4HHQnC71396 and through Mr. Limon’s facebook page @ninofranco.ph. — Maya M. Padillo









