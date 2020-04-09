Stuff to do at home

BGC High Street virtual stations for Holy Week

Bonifacio High Street (BHS) provides the public with different ways to mark the Lenten season while under lockdown. The public can take a virtual walk through Walkway: Journey to the Cross of Christ, BGC’s annual Stations of the Cross, at http://withoutwalls.ph/walkway . Through this interactive online platform, visitors can go through each of the 14 stations, reflect, and pray over the Passion and Death of Jesus Christ. There is also a Walkway Kids Edition which has a special map to help guide parents and children as they go through the stations together. BHS will also be hosting an Easter Expedition on April 12 on its Facebook page, with a virtual Easter Egg Hunt and other activities. Capping off the Holy Week activities is Walkway: Journey to the Cross of Christ Easter Concert. This live-streamed concert will be headlined by Martin Nievera along with surprise guests. It will be shown on BGC’s Facebook page on April 12, 8 p.m. For more details and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/ BoniHighStreet/ and http://withoutwalls.ph/walkway for Lenten Season activities.

Andrea Brocelli live from Milan on Easter

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy on April 12. It will be exclusively streamed live globally on the tenor’s YouTube channel at https://AndreaBocelli.lnk.to/ LiveFrom on April 13, 1 a.m. (Philippine time).

PETA’s Charot! The Unwanted Prequel

Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) launches episodes of Charot! The Unwanted Prequel once a week at its official Facebook page. The story is a prequel to its play, Charot! The Musical. The prequel is set in a country known as “P.I.,” which is governed by Papsy, as the nation deals with the “Charona veerus.” New episodes will be uploaded on PETA’s official Facebook page weekly. Aside from online content, the theater company is also conducting two donation efforts. One for the distribution of rice to 300 families in Brgy. Kristong Hari, Quezon City; and another for medical equipment such as personal protective equipment for the frontliners of East Avenue Medical Center. To stream the show and for more information on donation efforts, visit https://www.facebook.com/ PETATHEATER/.

Bid for a role

Theater Fans Manila, in cooperation with Open House (an online fundraising project for the benefit of the performing arts community), is auctioning off two roles in a live streamed reading of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night by the members of C.A.S.T. (Company of Actors in Streamlined Theatre). The live online reading features Mako Alonso, Reb Atadero, Cathy Azanza-Dy, Maronne Cruz, Tarek El Tayech, Wanggo Gallaga, Nelsito Gomez, Jill Peña, Dean Rosen, and Brian Sy. Bids open at P2,500. State one’s bid in the comments section of the Open House Instagram posts for the male role or the female role. Bidding closes at midnight on April 12. All proceeds will go to the Open House fundraising campaign. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/ OpenHouseFundraiser.

Color Manolo Blahnik designs

Shoe designer Manolo Blahnik shares a selection of his original sketches in an online coloring book. The shoe designs are downloadable at https://www.manoloblahnik.com/ gb/smile.html.

DUP’s plays online

Three Dulaang UP plays – Floy Quintos’ The Kundiman Party, Ang Nawalang Kapatid, and Nick Joaquin’s Father’s and Sons – are now available for streaming on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCm2k83BMK9Fq39P6yJH9lng.

Podcasts on Philippine crime

Stories After Dark features podcasts on Philippine true crime and mystery stories. It currently has 14 episodes including The Maguindanao Massacre (2009), The Ozone Disco Fire (1996), and Pepsi Paloma: Rape or Publicity Stunt? Suicide or Murder? (1982/1985). To listen, visit https://www.facebook.com/ storiesafterdarkph/.

Open House show, classes, workshops

The Artists Welfare Project Inc., Philstage, SPIT, Third World Improve, the Theater Actors Guild, and Ticket2Me continue with the Open House online fundraising project for the benefit of the performing arts community. The project allows viewers to stream live online classes, shows, and workshops featuring some of the industry’s biggest names for free. On April 12 (10 p.m.), PalabasTayo AfterParty will feature the cast of Philippine Repertory’s Anna in the Tropics for backstories, lighthearted tea, and general shop talk. For more information and to stream programs, visit https://www.facebook.com/ OpenHouseFundraiser. To donate, visit http://bit.ly/DonateOpenHouse.

Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals online

Andrew Lloyd Webber offers his musicals for free in the online series The Shows Must Go On. The series continues with Jesus Christ Superstar (2012), starring Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/ theshowsmustgoon.

Palacio de Memoria virtual tour

Art and history enthusiasts can now go on a virtual tour of Palacio de Memoria, the Colonial Revival mansion, and marvel at its luxurious facilities and hundreds of Euro-Filipino paintings, sculptures, art displays, and historical pieces online. It features the showroom of Palacio de Memoria’s auction house, Casa de Memoria, which houses the Lhuillier family’s collection of antiques, the Mosphil Lounge, and a passenger plane that was refitted to be a lounge for special occasions. To view the Palacio de Memoria’s virtual tour, visit https://www.palaciodememoria. com/tours.

Intramuros virtual tour

Visit the sites of Intramuros through its virtual tours at https://artsandculture.google. com/partner/intramuros- administration?fbclid= IwAR0aRtUOboFvmpk73FwjO_ OZBBD5OKRfoFBWUOGgPAUUpaA7Dqux NG0Jlks. The walled city’s sites may also be visited through the Experience Philippines augmented reality app. The app is free and available on Google Play or the App Store.

Photography workshops with Canon PH

Canon Philippines is offering photography workshops for the month of April via its official Facebook page. The workshops will feature Canon brand ambassadors and professional photographers who will tackle basic to advanced techniques, and specialized topics such as food, architecture, wedding, and music events photography, and vlogging. View the workshop schedule at https://www.facebook.com/ canonphils/photos/a. 436807569702668/ 2967524323297634/?type=3& theater.

MSO’s music online

The Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presents Ennio Marricone’s “Nella Fantasia” from The Mission (1986), which was recorded separately by its musicians while in quarantine, in the hope that it brings some comfort to the listener’s soul. To listen, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ceKQHi-9OKQ&feature=youtu.be . For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ manilasymphony/.

E-coloring books

The Getty Museum and the Getty Research Institute of Los Angeles offers the “Color Our Collections” edition for 2020. To view, visit http://library.nyam.org/ colorourcollections/page/11/.

NFB animated shorts online

Watch animated short films from the National Film Board of Canada at

https://www.nfb.ca/animation/.

Silverlens launches Art Boost

To keep in touch with art lovers, Silverlens presents Art Boost, an online drive to maintain engagement with art through social media, exhibition catalogues, and videos. Follow Silverlens’ official social media pages for a series of #athomewith, #weeklyartwork, #trivia, and #sundayread. Visit Silverlens’ official YouTube and Vimeo for artists profiles such as Gary-Ross Pastrana, and Patricia Perez Eustaquio.

National Museum of the Philippines

The National Museum uploaded a coloring sheet of Juan Luna’s Spoliarium by Bryan Ferrer which may be physically or digitally colored. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ nationalmuseumofthephilippines /posts/3123148164376147.

Children’s books online

Enjoy digitized children’s book titles from the University of California (UCLA)’s children’s book collection at https://archive.org/details/ yrlsc_childrens&tab=collection ; and University of Florida’s digital collection of the Baldwin Library of Historical Children’s Literature at https://ufdc.ufl.edu/baldwin/ all/thumbs.

Five-hour museum tour

Experience a five-hour tour in Russia’s Hermitage Museum, shot by filmmaker Axinya Gog on an iPhone 11 Pro. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch? time_continue=4&v=49YeFsx1rIw& feature=emb_title.

Guitar lessons with Fender

Fender is offering three months of free lessons for guitar, bass and ukulele. It includes high-resolution videos with teachers, and a progress tracker. Follow along to videos, and practice at your own pace with the adjustable scrolling tablature and a metronome. To sign up, visit https://try.fender.com/play/ playthrough/?utm_source= bouncex&utm_medium=popup&utm_ campaign=PlayThrough_BXPopup& utm_term=fender&src= emaill00DTplaypopup/

Toei anime on YouTube

Japanese animation studio Toei’s YouTube channel will stream shows for free. Seventy shows with English subtitles have been released; on April 13, it will release episode 3 and 4 of National Kid (updated on Mondays); and April 14, it will release episode 3 and 4 of Suki Suki Majo Sensei (updated on Tuesdays). To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/ ToeiAnimationUS.

Educational TV shows return to ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN brings back 1990s educational TV shows every Saturday. Sineskwela (8:30 a.m.) explains topics on science, Bayani (9 a.m.) is about historical figures and events, and Hiraya Manawari (9:30 a.m.) which focuses on values.

Cirque Du Soleil online

Enjoy free 60-minute specials from shows such as Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities, O, and Luzia.To watch, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil. com/cirqueconnect.

Ayala Museum online

Continue learning at home with the Ayala Museum’s resources available online. Enjoy previous exhibitions and performances, coloring pages, and playlists. Visit https://www.ayalamuseum.org/ online-resources/?fbclid= IwAR2psdA2kvBhhEC-iJs- seLvPXICAZ4zWO- bBIwvxjrhuTm18C_0zyOm3VE.

E-books for kids

Expand your kids’ library at home through the BuriBooks app. Titles include books from publisher Adarna House, reviewers, and Filipino textbooks. Access the app via iOS, Android, or a web browser. Sign up via https://buribooks.com/. Enjoy it free for 30 days.

National Gallery of Victoria’s virtual tours

The National Gallery of Victoria has developed several virtual tours. Audiences can view exhibitions such as Companionship In The Age Of Loneliness of New York-based artist Brian Donnelly, a.k.a. KAWS; and the world premiere of Crossing Lines, featuring the works of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Visit https://www.ngv.vic.gov.au/ channel/.

New free plays on Thursdays

The National Theatre in London brings its shows to YouTube. Every Thursday (7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. EST), National Theatre at Home will release a new play free to watch for one week. It includes cast and creative interviews and post-stream talks. The shows are Jane Eyre on April 9, Treasure Island on April 16, and Twelfth Night on April 23. For information, visit https://www.nationaltheatre. org.uk/nt-at-home? queueittoken=e_ safetyevent25mar20~q_b79a6e28- 67d9-44de-88e6-29cedc812122~ ts_1585490458~ce_true~rt_ safetynet~h_ 8c7928d22caa971981f7edf53563d2 0e2fe8f68a3a3a1458b34b1cb17f11 b50b.

Ballets at the Bolshoi Theatre

The Bolshoi Theatre in Russia showcases The Golden Series of classic opera and ballet performances via livestream on the theater’s YouTube channel. Livestreaming began on April 1 with The Tsar’s Bride. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/ bolshoi.

Free Murakami books online

Japanese best-selling author Haruki Murakami’s stories are made available online for free at http://www.openculture.com/ 2014/08/read-five-stories-by- haruki-murakami-free-online. html. Titles include Kino, A Walk to Kobe, and Samsa in Love.

Free books on modern art

Enjoy PDF and ePubs on modern art from the Guggenheim Museum’s archive. The collection includes books on Francis Bacon, Max Ernst, and Mark Rothko. Visit https://archive.org/details/ guggenheimmuseum.

Free vet consultations online

Dr. Cyron Sarmiento opened his Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ mcejsarmiento) and Twitter (@Cyrooon) accounts for free online consultations. For more inquiries, visit https://www.facebook.com/ groups/648196199302932/. Consultations will run for the entire duration of the enhanced community quarantine.

Free Japanese courses

The Japan Foundation Manila launched an e-learning program of free Japanese courses. It includes six-month beginner and intermediate lessons on calligraphy, vocabulary, grammar, and conversation. Sign-up for your chosen course at https://minato-jf.jp/?fbclid= IwAR2SrhYV- 9nH4Hbc9TbTspxg0t39DH6xtLQ- jz1n1uOkeGMK3bCdL022O8I.

Arts and Culture

Learn something new every day with Google Arts and Culture from virtual tours of sites, and museums to food, fashion, and design. Visit https://artsandculture.google. com/.

Frida Kahlo’s artworks online

View Frida Kahlo’s work online through the Google Arts & Culture platform. The website has 800 paintings, photographs, and objects by the Mexican artist from 33 international museums. To view the exhibition, visit https://artsandculture.google. com/project/frida-kahlo.

Scribd materials for free for 30 days

Enjoy free books, audiobooks, magazines, and documents for 30 days at Scribd. To view titles, visit https://www.scribd.com/ readfree?fbclid= IwAR363ywNP9yoBbKJVQFYCtilfGfl jPDGeOatqKJgWMV5Pj9-p7j- gkaGOb8.

Classic Pinoy films online

Director Mike de Leon uploaded classic Filipino films from the 1930s to 1960s on his vimeo account, Citizen Jake. Titles include Manuel Silos’ Pista sa Nayon (1948), Gregorio Fernandez’s Kung Ako’y Mahal Mo (1960), and Lamberto V. Avellana’s Aklat ng Buhay (1952). Watch films at https://vimeo.com/user83013343 .

Free Neil Gaiman stories online

Best-selling author Neil Gaiman offers free essays, audiobooks, book excerpts, and videos at his official website under “Cool Stuff and Things.” Visit https://www.neilgaiman.com/ Cool_Stuff.

Arts BGC at Home

Every Wednesday, Arts at BGC offers creative prompts at the Arts at BCG (https://www.facebook.com/ artsatbgc/ and @artsatbgc) and BGC Art Center ( https://www.facebook.com/ BGCArtsCenter/ and @bgcartscenter) Facebook and Instagram pages. Join the Arts at BGC Community to get in touch with other participants. https://www.facebook.com/ groups/artsatbgc.

Ballet and opera free online

The Royal Opera House is showing its performances online through its Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ royaloperahouse/) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/ RoyalOperaHouse) pages. Performances include Mozart’s Così fan tutte on April 10; and the ballet The Metamorphosis on April 17.

Meg Cabot’s The Princess Diaries – Quarantine Edition online

Best-selling author of The Princess Diaries Meg Cabot offers The Princess Diaries – Quarantine Edition for free on her official website. Entries are updated daily. Visit https://www.megcabot.com/2020/ 03/corona-princess-diaries- day-1/?utm_content=122945851& utm_medium=social&utm_source= facebook&hss_channel=fbp- 67512624694.

NHCP Documentaries on YouTube

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines makes Philippine history education accessible through documentaries on YouTube. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ historymuseumsPH/posts/ 997233837339314. Titles include: Jose Rizal: Sa Landas ng Paglaya, Apolinario Mabini: Talino at Paninindigan, Kababaihan ng Rebolusyon, and, Gregoria de Jesus: Lakambini ng Katipunan.

Drawing lessons for kids with Mo Willems

Best-selling author and illustrator Mo Willems is hosting drawing lessons for kids called Lunch Doodles every weekday on YouTube. Each session will be between 20 to 28 minutes long. Mr. Willems is also welcome to questions (send to: LUNCHDOODLES@kennedy-center. org) which he will try to answer during sessions. For sessions of Lunch Doodles, visit https://www.youtube.com/ playlist?list= PL14hRqd0PELGbKihHuTqx_ pbvCLqGbOkF.

Paulo Coelho’s books online

Best-selling author Paulo Coelho has made his books available for free. Titles include: The Way of the Bow, The Manuscript Found in Accra, and Brida. Visit his blog at https://paulocoelhoblog.com/ books-online/.

Shakespeare plays online

Shakespeare’s plays recorded at the Globe Theater are now available for online streaming. Titles include Hamlet and The Two Noble Kinsmen. To watch, visit https://globeplayer.tv/

Learn at home with Scholastic

Scholastic is offering free online courses for levels pre-kindergarten to Grade 6. Duration of the courses is approximately three hours per day. They include writing, research projects, and virtual field trips. The website is accessible on any device. Visit https://classroommagazines. scholastic.com/support/ learnathome.html

Free opera streaming online

OperaWire will host Nightly Met Opera Streams of the Metropolitan Opera for free. The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be available to stream for 20 hours. Visit https://operawire.com/ metropolitan-opera-to-offer- up-nightly-met-opera-streams/. The Paris Opera is also streaming operas for free. Visit https://www.operadeparis.fr/.

Free films on YouTube

Catch Filipino films for free on the following channels: Regal Entertainment (https://www.youtube.com/user/ regalcinema/featured); Cinema One Originals (https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCzggCZVkynvnjNV29L9EccA); and TBA Studios (https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UChh0rmwGvToBd3owvN2vRMg).

Free online courses

Enjoy 1,500 free online courses from leading universities such as Stanford, Yale, Harvard, and more. Download the audio and video courses (from iTunes, YouTube, or university web sites). Topics include archeology, art, finance, writing, law, health, religion, mathematics, and personality development. Visit http://www.openculture.com/ freeonlinecourses.

Online yoga classes

YogaPlus offers daily yoga classes via Facebook live. For schedules, visit https://www.facebook.com/ yogaplusph/.

Free Broadway performances online

Enjoy your favorite Broadway performances online for a limited time at https://www.broadwayhd.com/.

Virtual tours

Explore museums around the world through virtual tours: the Solomon R. Guggenheim https://artsandculture.google. com/partner/solomon-r- guggenheim-museum?hl=en; the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History (https://naturalhistory.si. edu/visit/virtual-tour/ current-exhibits); the Louvre Museum (https://www.youvisit.com/ tour/louvremuseum). View animals such as otters, penguins, turtles, and corals on live camera at https://www. montereybayaquarium.org/ animals/live-cams

Bayanihan Musikahan concerts

Bayanihan Musikahan, a fundraising effort to help urban poor communities in Metro Manila who are suffering from the lockdown brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, gathers Pinoy musical artists online in a marathon concert series. On April 9, it is the turn of Bayanihan Huntahan (5 p.m.) and Gary Valenciano (8 p.m.). For more information and live shows, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/ bayanihanmusikahan/about/?ref= page_internal. To donate, visit pymy.co/pbsp (for.Mastercard, Visa, JCB, PayMaya); donation.ph/pbsp (for BPI Credit/Debit cards, GCash, GrabPay); and http://give2asia.org/pbsp (for donations in US dollars).

















