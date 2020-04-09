Stuff to do at home

BGC High Street virtual stations for Holy Week
Bonifacio High Street (BHS) provides the public with different ways to mark the Lenten season while under lockdown. The public can take a virtual walk through Walkway: Journey to the Cross of Christ, BGC’s annual Stations of the Cross, at http://withoutwalls.ph/walkway
Andrea Brocelli live from Milan on Easter
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy on April 12. It will be exclusively streamed live globally on the tenor’s YouTube channel at https://AndreaBocelli.lnk.to/
PETA’s Charot! The Unwanted Prequel
Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) launches episodes of Charot! The Unwanted Prequel once a week at its official Facebook page. The story is a prequel to its play, Charot! The Musical. The prequel is set in a country known as “P.I.,” which is governed by Papsy, as the nation deals with the “Charona veerus.” New episodes will be uploaded on PETA’s official Facebook page weekly. Aside from online content, the theater company is also conducting two donation efforts. One for the distribution of rice to 300 families in Brgy. Kristong Hari, Quezon City; and another for medical equipment such as personal protective equipment for the frontliners of East Avenue Medical Center. To stream the show and for more information on donation efforts, visit https://www.facebook.com/
Bid for a role
Theater Fans Manila, in cooperation with Open House (an online fundraising project for the benefit of the performing arts community), is auctioning off two roles in a live streamed reading of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night by the members of C.A.S.T. (Company of Actors in Streamlined Theatre). The live online reading features Mako Alonso, Reb Atadero, Cathy Azanza-Dy, Maronne Cruz, Tarek El Tayech, Wanggo Gallaga, Nelsito Gomez, Jill Peña, Dean Rosen, and Brian Sy. Bids open at P2,500. State one’s bid in the comments section of the Open House Instagram posts for the male role or the female role. Bidding closes at midnight on April 12. All proceeds will go to the Open House fundraising campaign. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/
Color Manolo Blahnik designs
Shoe designer Manolo Blahnik shares a selection of his original sketches in an online coloring book. The shoe designs are downloadable at https://www.manoloblahnik.com/
DUP’s plays online
Three Dulaang UP plays – Floy Quintos’ The Kundiman Party, Ang Nawalang Kapatid, and Nick Joaquin’s Father’s and Sons – are now available for streaming on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/
Podcasts on Philippine crime
Stories After Dark features podcasts on Philippine true crime and mystery stories. It currently has 14 episodes including The Maguindanao Massacre (2009), The Ozone Disco Fire (1996), and Pepsi Paloma: Rape or Publicity Stunt? Suicide or Murder? (1982/1985). To listen, visit https://www.facebook.com/
Open House show, classes, workshops
The Artists Welfare Project Inc., Philstage, SPIT, Third World Improve, the Theater Actors Guild, and Ticket2Me continue with the Open House online fundraising project for the benefit of the performing arts community. The project allows viewers to stream live online classes, shows, and workshops featuring some of the industry’s biggest names for free. On April 12 (10 p.m.), PalabasTayo AfterParty will feature the cast of Philippine Repertory’s Anna in the Tropics for backstories, lighthearted tea, and general shop talk. For more information and to stream programs, visit https://www.facebook.com/
Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals online
Andrew Lloyd Webber offers his musicals for free in the online series The Shows Must Go On. The series continues with Jesus Christ Superstar (2012), starring Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/
Palacio de Memoria virtual tour
Art and history enthusiasts can now go on a virtual tour of Palacio de Memoria, the Colonial Revival mansion, and marvel at its luxurious facilities and hundreds of Euro-Filipino paintings, sculptures, art displays, and historical pieces online. It features the showroom of Palacio de Memoria’s auction house, Casa de Memoria, which houses the Lhuillier family’s collection of antiques, the Mosphil Lounge, and a passenger plane that was refitted to be a lounge for special occasions. To view the Palacio de Memoria’s virtual tour, visit https://www.palaciodememoria.
Intramuros virtual tour
Visit the sites of Intramuros through its virtual tours at https://artsandculture.google.
Photography workshops with Canon PH
Canon Philippines is offering photography workshops for the month of April via its official Facebook page. The workshops will feature Canon brand ambassadors and professional photographers who will tackle basic to advanced techniques, and specialized topics such as food, architecture, wedding, and music events photography, and vlogging. View the workshop schedule at https://www.facebook.com/
MSO’s music online
The Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presents Ennio Marricone’s “Nella Fantasia” from The Mission (1986), which was recorded separately by its musicians while in quarantine, in the hope that it brings some comfort to the listener’s soul. To listen, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?
E-coloring books
The Getty Museum and the Getty Research Institute of Los Angeles offers the “Color Our Collections” edition for 2020. To view, visit http://library.nyam.org/
NFB animated shorts online
Watch animated short films from the National Film Board of Canada at
https://www.nfb.ca/animation/.
Silverlens launches Art Boost
To keep in touch with art lovers, Silverlens presents Art Boost, an online drive to maintain engagement with art through social media, exhibition catalogues, and videos. Follow Silverlens’ official social media pages for a series of #athomewith, #weeklyartwork, #trivia, and #sundayread. Visit Silverlens’ official YouTube and Vimeo for artists profiles such as Gary-Ross Pastrana, and Patricia Perez Eustaquio.
National Museum of the Philippines
The National Museum uploaded a coloring sheet of Juan Luna’s Spoliarium by Bryan Ferrer which may be physically or digitally colored. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/
Children’s books online
Enjoy digitized children’s book titles from the University of California (UCLA)’s children’s book collection at https://archive.org/details/
Five-hour museum tour
Experience a five-hour tour in Russia’s Hermitage Museum, shot by filmmaker Axinya Gog on an iPhone 11 Pro. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Guitar lessons with Fender
Fender is offering three months of free lessons for guitar, bass and ukulele. It includes high-resolution videos with teachers, and a progress tracker. Follow along to videos, and practice at your own pace with the adjustable scrolling tablature and a metronome. To sign up, visit https://try.fender.com/play/
Toei anime on YouTube
Japanese animation studio Toei’s YouTube channel will stream shows for free. Seventy shows with English subtitles have been released; on April 13, it will release episode 3 and 4 of National Kid (updated on Mondays); and April 14, it will release episode 3 and 4 of Suki Suki Majo Sensei (updated on Tuesdays). To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/
Educational TV shows return to ABS-CBN
ABS-CBN brings back 1990s educational TV shows every Saturday. Sineskwela (8:30 a.m.) explains topics on science, Bayani (9 a.m.) is about historical figures and events, and Hiraya Manawari (9:30 a.m.) which focuses on values.
Cirque Du Soleil online
Enjoy free 60-minute specials from shows such as Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities, O, and Luzia.To watch, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.
Ayala Museum online
Continue learning at home with the Ayala Museum’s resources available online. Enjoy previous exhibitions and performances, coloring pages, and playlists. Visit https://www.ayalamuseum.org/
E-books for kids
Expand your kids’ library at home through the BuriBooks app. Titles include books from publisher Adarna House, reviewers, and Filipino textbooks. Access the app via iOS, Android, or a web browser. Sign up via https://buribooks.com/. Enjoy it free for 30 days.
National Gallery of Victoria’s virtual tours
The National Gallery of Victoria has developed several virtual tours. Audiences can view exhibitions such as Companionship In The Age Of Loneliness of New York-based artist Brian Donnelly, a.k.a. KAWS; and the world premiere of Crossing Lines, featuring the works of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Visit https://www.ngv.vic.gov.au/
New free plays on Thursdays
The National Theatre in London brings its shows to YouTube. Every Thursday (7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. EST), National Theatre at Home will release a new play free to watch for one week. It includes cast and creative interviews and post-stream talks. The shows are Jane Eyre on April 9, Treasure Island on April 16, and Twelfth Night on April 23. For information, visit https://www.nationaltheatre.
Ballets at the Bolshoi Theatre
The Bolshoi Theatre in Russia showcases The Golden Series of classic opera and ballet performances via livestream on the theater’s YouTube channel. Livestreaming began on April 1 with The Tsar’s Bride. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/
Free Murakami books online
Japanese best-selling author Haruki Murakami’s stories are made available online for free at http://www.openculture.com/
Free books on modern art
Enjoy PDF and ePubs on modern art from the Guggenheim Museum’s archive. The collection includes books on Francis Bacon, Max Ernst, and Mark Rothko. Visit https://archive.org/details/
Free vet consultations online
Dr. Cyron Sarmiento opened his Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Free Japanese courses
The Japan Foundation Manila launched an e-learning program of free Japanese courses. It includes six-month beginner and intermediate lessons on calligraphy, vocabulary, grammar, and conversation. Sign-up for your chosen course at https://minato-jf.jp/?fbclid=
Arts and Culture
Learn something new every day with Google Arts and Culture from virtual tours of sites, and museums to food, fashion, and design. Visit https://artsandculture.google.
Frida Kahlo’s artworks online
View Frida Kahlo’s work online through the Google Arts & Culture platform. The website has 800 paintings, photographs, and objects by the Mexican artist from 33 international museums. To view the exhibition, visit https://artsandculture.google.
Scribd materials for free for 30 days
Enjoy free books, audiobooks, magazines, and documents for 30 days at Scribd. To view titles, visit https://www.scribd.com/
Classic Pinoy films online
Director Mike de Leon uploaded classic Filipino films from the 1930s to 1960s on his vimeo account, Citizen Jake. Titles include Manuel Silos’ Pista sa Nayon (1948), Gregorio Fernandez’s Kung Ako’y Mahal Mo (1960), and Lamberto V. Avellana’s Aklat ng Buhay (1952). Watch films at https://vimeo.com/user83013343
Free Neil Gaiman stories online
Best-selling author Neil Gaiman offers free essays, audiobooks, book excerpts, and videos at his official website under “Cool Stuff and Things.” Visit https://www.neilgaiman.com/
Arts BGC at Home
Every Wednesday, Arts at BGC offers creative prompts at the Arts at BCG (https://www.facebook.com/
Ballet and opera free online
The Royal Opera House is showing its performances online through its Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Meg Cabot’s The Princess Diaries – Quarantine Edition online
Best-selling author of The Princess Diaries Meg Cabot offers The Princess Diaries – Quarantine Edition for free on her official website. Entries are updated daily. Visit https://www.megcabot.com/2020/
NHCP Documentaries on YouTube
The National Historical Commission of the Philippines makes Philippine history education accessible through documentaries on YouTube. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/
Drawing lessons for kids with Mo Willems
Best-selling author and illustrator Mo Willems is hosting drawing lessons for kids called Lunch Doodles every weekday on YouTube. Each session will be between 20 to 28 minutes long. Mr. Willems is also welcome to questions (send to: LUNCHDOODLES@kennedy-center.
Paulo Coelho’s books online
Best-selling author Paulo Coelho has made his books available for free. Titles include: The Way of the Bow, The Manuscript Found in Accra, and Brida. Visit his blog at https://paulocoelhoblog.com/
Shakespeare plays online
Shakespeare’s plays recorded at the Globe Theater are now available for online streaming. Titles include Hamlet and The Two Noble Kinsmen. To watch, visit https://globeplayer.tv/
Learn at home with Scholastic
Scholastic is offering free online courses for levels pre-kindergarten to Grade 6. Duration of the courses is approximately three hours per day. They include writing, research projects, and virtual field trips. The website is accessible on any device. Visit https://classroommagazines.
Free opera streaming online
OperaWire will host Nightly Met Opera Streams of the Metropolitan Opera for free. The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be available to stream for 20 hours. Visit https://operawire.com/
Free films on YouTube
Catch Filipino films for free on the following channels: Regal Entertainment (https://www.youtube.com/user/
Free online courses
Enjoy 1,500 free online courses from leading universities such as Stanford, Yale, Harvard, and more. Download the audio and video courses (from iTunes, YouTube, or university web sites). Topics include archeology, art, finance, writing, law, health, religion, mathematics, and personality development. Visit http://www.openculture.com/
Online yoga classes
YogaPlus offers daily yoga classes via Facebook live. For schedules, visit https://www.facebook.com/
Free Broadway performances online
Enjoy your favorite Broadway performances online for a limited time at https://www.broadwayhd.com/.
Virtual tours
Explore museums around the world through virtual tours: the Solomon R. Guggenheim https://artsandculture.google.
Bayanihan Musikahan concerts
Bayanihan Musikahan, a fundraising effort to help urban poor communities in Metro Manila who are suffering from the lockdown brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, gathers Pinoy musical artists online in a marathon concert series. On April 9, it is the turn of Bayanihan Huntahan (5 p.m.) and Gary Valenciano (8 p.m.). For more information and live shows, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/