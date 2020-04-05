Stuff to do at home

Intramuros virtual tour

Visit the sites of Intramuros through its virtual tours at https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/intramuros-administration?fbclid=IwAR0aRtUOboFvmpk73FwjO_OZBBD5OKRfoFBWUOGgPAUUpaA7DquxNG0Jlks. The walled city’s sites may also be visited through the Experience Philippines augmented reality app. The app is free and available on Google Play or the App Store.

Mula Sa Buwan online

Livestream selected scenes of Pat Valera’s play Mula Sa Buwan at its official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mulasabuwan/) on April 7. The streaming also includes live commentary from the actors of the production.

Photography workshops with Canon PH

Canon Philippines is offering photography workshops for the month of April via its official Facebook page. The workshops will feature Canon brand ambassadors and professional photographers who will tackle basic to advanced techniques, and specialized topics such as food, architecture, wedding, and music events photography, and vlogging. View the workshop schedule at https://www.facebook.com/canonphils/photos/a.436807569702668/2967524323297634/?type=3&theater.









MSO’s music online

The Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presents Ennio Marricone’s “Nella Fantasia” from The Mission (1986), which was recorded separately by its musicians while in quarantine, in the hope that it brings some comfort to the listener’s soul. To listen, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceKQHi-9OKQ&feature=youtu.be. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/manilasymphony/.

Open house new shows

Theater Actors Guild and Ticket2Me created the online fundraising project Open House which allows viewers to stream live online classes, shows, and workshops featuring some of the industry’s biggest names for free. From April 2 to 8, catch Lisa Macuja Elizalde’s ballet barre class; storytelling for kids with actresses Melody Remorca, and Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante; SPIT’s COVID-Chismis show; a Theater ATBP quiz night with Reb Atadero and Tanya Manalang; a voice class by Karla Gutierrez of the Philippine Opera Company; and the launch of Philstage Roundtables featuring an all-female lineup of theater directors including Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Jenny Jamora, Maribel Legarda, Missy Maramara, and Jose Estrella, to be moderated by ANC’s Lexi Schulze. For information and to stream programs, visit: https://www.facebook.com/OpenHouseFundraiser. To donate, visit http://bit.ly/DonateOpenHouse to donate. All proceeds go directly to production workers like dressers, stage managers, lighting and sound technicians, stagehands, musicians, and more through the Artists Welfare Project.

E-coloring books

The Getty Museum and the Getty Research Institute of Los Angeles offers the Color Our Collections edition for 2020. To view, visit http://library.nyam.org/colorourcollections/page/11/.

NFB animated shorts online

Watch animated short films from the National Film Board of Canada at

https://www.nfb.ca/animation/.

Silverlens launches Art Boost

To keep in touch with art lovers, Silverlens presents Art Boost, an online drive to maintain our engagement with art through social media, exhibition catalogues, and videos. Follow Silverlens’ official social media pages for a series of #athomewith, #weeklyartwork, #trivia, and #sundayread. Visit Silverlens’ official YouTube and Vimeo for artists profiles such as Gary-Ross Pastrana, and Patricia Perez Eustaquio.

Silverlens launches Art Boost

To keep in touch with art lovers, Silverlens presents Art Boost, an online drive to maintain engagement with art through social media, exhibition catalogues, and videos. Follow Silverlens’ official social media pages for a series of #athomewith, #weeklyartwork, #trivia, and #sundayread. Visit Silverlens’ official YouTube and Vimeo for artists profiles of such notables as Gary-Ross Pastrana, and Patricia Perez Eustaquio.

Smile Train Speech Camp 2020

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smile Train Philippines will be holding its Speech Camp 2020, virtual speech therapy classes for cleft patients with its local experts, through Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SpeechBySmileTrain/). It will be held on April 8 (9 a.m.) For more information about Smile Train’s global efforts and to donate, visit smiletrain.org. To learn more about Smile Train’s local programs in the Philippines, visit smiletrain.ph.

National Museum of the Philippines

The National Museum uploaded a coloring sheet of Juan Luna’s Spoliarium by Bryan Ferrer which may be physically or digitally colored. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/nationalmuseumofthephilippines/posts/3123148164376147.

Children’s books online

Enjoy digitized children’s book titles from the University of California (UCLA)’s children’s book collection at https://archive.org/details/yrlsc_childrens&tab=collection; and University of Florida’s digital collection of the Baldwin Library of Historical Children’s Literature at https://ufdc.ufl.edu/baldwin/all/thumbs.

Five-hour museum tour

Experience a five-hour tour in Russia’s Hermitage Museum, shot by filmmaker Axinya Gog on an iPhone 11 Pro. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=49YeFsx1rIw&feature=emb_title.

Guitar lessons with Fender

Fender is offering three months of free lessons for guitar, bass and ukulele. It includes high-resolution videos with teachers, and a progress tracker. Follow along to videos, and practice at your own pace with the adjustable scrolling tablature and a metronome. To sign up, visit https://try.fender.com/play/playthrough/?utm_source=bouncex&utm_medium=popup&utm_campaign=PlayThrough_BXPopup&utm_term=fender&src=emaill00DTplaypopup/

Toei anime on YouTube

Japanese animation studio Toei’s YouTube channel will stream shows for free. Seventy shows with English subtitles will be released on April 6; on April 13, it will release episode 3 and 4 of National Kid (updated on Mondays); and April 14, it will release episode 3 and 4 of Suki Suki Majo Sensei (updated on Tuesdays). To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/ToeiAnimationUS.

Educational TV shows return to ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN brings back 1990s educational TV shows every Saturday. Sineskwela (8:30 a.m.) explains topics on science, Bayani (9 a.m.) is about historical figures and events, and Hiraya Manawari (9:30 a.m.) which focuses on values.

Cirque Du Soleil online

Enjoy free 60-minute specials from shows such as Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities, O, and Luzia.To watch, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect.

Ayala Museum online

Continue learning at home with the Ayala Museum’s resources available online. Enjoy previous exhibitions and performances, coloring pages, and playlists. Visit https://www.ayalamuseum.org/online-resources/?fbclid=IwAR2psdA2kvBhhEC-iJs-seLvPXICAZ4zWO-bBIwvxjrhuTm18C_0zyOm3VE.

E-books for kids

Expand your kids’ library at home through the BuriBooks app. Titles include books from publisher Adarna House, reviewers, and Filipino textbooks. Access the app via iOS, Android, or a web browser. Sign up via https://buribooks.com/. Enjoy it free for 30 days.

National Gallery of Victoria’s virtual tours

The National Gallery of Victoria has developed several virtual tours. Audiences can view exhibitions such as Companionship In The Age Of Loneliness of New York-based artist Brian Donnelly, a.k.a. KAWS; and the world premiere of Crossing Lines, featuring the works of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Visit https://www.ngv.vic.gov.au/channel/.

New free plays on Thursdays

The National Theatre in London brings its shows to YouTube. Beginning April 2, and every Thursday thereafter (7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. EST), National Theatre at Home will release a new play free to watch for one week. It includes cast and creative interviews and post-stream talks. The show starts with Richard Bean’s One Man, Two Guvnors on April 2, Jane Eyre on April 9, Treasure Island on April 16, and Twelfth Night on April 23. For information, visit https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home?queueittoken=e_safetyevent25mar20~q_b79a6e28-67d9-44de-88e6-29cedc812122~ts_1585490458~ce_true~rt_safetynet~h_8c7928d22caa971981f7edf53563d20e2fe8f68a3a3a1458b34b1cb17f11b50b.

Dulaang UP’s Ang Nawalang Kapatid on YouTube

Enjoy Dulaang UP’s Ang Nawalang Kapatid, a musical adapted from the Indian epic The Mahabharata, on YouTube. Directed by Dexter M. Santos, the show is written by Floy Quintos (book and lyrics), with music by Ceejay Javier. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vISTL9hHTcc&feature=emb_title.

Ballets at the Bolshoi Theatre

The Bolshoi Theatre in Russia showcases The Golden Series of classic opera and ballet performances via livestream on the theater’s YouTube channel. Livestreaming began on April 1 with The Tsar’s Bride. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/bolshoi.

Free Murakami books online

Japanese best-selling author Haruki Murakami’s stories are made available online for free at http://www.openculture.com/2014/08/read-five-stories-by-haruki-murakami-free-online.html. Titles include Kino, A Walk to Kobe, and Samsa in Love.

Free books on modern art

Enjoy PDF and ePubs on modern art from the Guggenheim Museum’s archive. The collection includes books on Francis Bacon, Max Ernst, and Mark Rothko. Visit https://archive.org/details/guggenheimmuseum.

Free vet consultations online

Dr. Cyron Sarmiento opened his Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mcejsarmiento) and Twitter (@Cyrooon) accounts for free online consultations. For more inquiries, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/648196199302932/. Consultations will run for the entire duration of the enhanced community quarantine.

Free Japanese courses

The Japan Foundation Manila launched an e-learning program of free Japanese courses. It includes six-month beginner and intermediate lessons on calligraphy, vocabulary, grammar, and conversation. Sign-up for your chosen course at https://minato-jf.jp/?fbclid=IwAR2SrhYV-9nH4Hbc9TbTspxg0t39DH6xtLQ-jz1n1uOkeGMK3bCdL022O8I.

Arts and Culture

Learn something new every day with Google Arts and Culture from virtual tours of sites, and museums to food, fashion, and design. Visit https://artsandculture.google.com/

Frida Kahlo’s artworks online

View Frida Kahlo’s work online through the Google Arts & Culture platform. The website has 800 paintings, photographs, and objects by the Mexican artist from 33 international museums. To view the exhibition, visit https://artsandculture.google.com/project/frida-kahlo.

Scribd materials for free for 30 days

Enjoy free books, audiobooks, magazines, and documents for 30 days at Scribd. To view titles, visit https://www.scribd.com/readfree?fbclid=IwAR363ywNP9yoBbKJVQFYCtilfGfljPDGeOatqKJgWMV5Pj9-p7j-gkaGOb8.

Classic Pinoy films online

Director Mike de Leon uploaded classic Filipino films from the 1930s to 1960s on his vimeo account, Citizen Jake. Titles include Manuel Silos’ Pista sa Nayon (1948), Gregorio Fernandez’s Kung Ako’y Mahal Mo (1960), and Lamberto V. Avellana’s Aklat ng Buhay (1952). Watch films at https://vimeo.com/user83013343.

Free Neil Gaiman stories online

Best-selling author Neil Gaiman offers free essays, audiobooks, book excerpts, and videos at his official website under “Cool Stuff and Things.” Visit https://www.neilgaiman.com/Cool_Stuff.

Arts BGC at Home

Every Wednesday, Arts at BGC offers creative prompts at the Arts at BCG (https://www.facebook.com/artsatbgc/ and @artsatbgc) and BGC Art Center ( https://www.facebook.com/BGCArtsCenter/ and @bgcartscenter) Facebook and Instagram pages. Join the Arts at BGC Community to get in touch with other participants. https://www.facebook.com/groups/artsatbgc.

Ballet and opera free online

The Royal Opera House is showing its performances online through its Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/royaloperahouse/) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/RoyalOperaHouse) pages. Performances include Handel’s Acis and Galatea opera on April 3; Mozart’s Così fan tutte on April 10; and the ballet The Metamorphosis on April 17.

Meg Cabot’s The Princess Diaries – Quarantine Edition online

Best-selling author of The Princess Diaries Meg Cabot offers The Princess Diaries – Quarantine Edition for free on her official website. Entries are updated daily. Visit https://www.megcabot.com/2020/03/corona-princess-diaries-day-1/?utm_content=122945851&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&hss_channel=fbp-67512624694.

Bayanihan Musikahan

Bayanihan Musikahan gathers Pinoy musical artists online through marathon singing. The movement is aimed at raising funds to help urban poor communities in Metro Manila amidst COVID-19. For more information and live shows, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/bayanihanmusikahan/about/?ref=page_internal. To donate, visit https://donate.paymaya.com/products/philippine-business-for-social-progress.

NHCP Documentaries on YouTube

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines makes Philippine history education accessible through documentaries on YouTube. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/historymuseumsPH/posts/997233837339314. Titles include: Jose Rizal: Sa Landas ng Paglaya, Apolinario Mabini: Talino at Paninindigan, Kababaihan ng Rebolusyon, and, Gregoria de Jesus: Lakambini ng Katipunan.

Drawing lessons for kids with Mo Willems

Best-selling author and illustrator Mo Willems is hosting drawing lessons for kids called Lunch Doodles every weekday on YouTube. Each session will be between 20 to 28 minutes long. Mr. Willems is also welcome to questions (send to: LUNCHDOODLES@kennedy-center.org) which he will try to answer during sessions. For sessions of Lunch Doodles, visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL14hRqd0PELGbKihHuTqx_pbvCLqGbOkF.

Paulo Coelho’s books online

Best-selling author Paulo Coelho has made his books available for free. Titles include: The Way of the Bow, The Manuscript Found in Accra, and Brida. Visit his blog at https://paulocoelhoblog.com/books-online/.

Shakespeare plays online

Shakespeare’s plays recorded at the Globe Theater are now available for online streaming. Titles include Hamlet and The Two Noble Kinsmen. To watch, visit https://globeplayer.tv/

Learn at home with Scholastic

Scholastic is offering free online courses for levels pre-kindergarten to Grade 6. Duration of the courses is approximately three hours per day. They include writing, research projects, and virtual field trips. The website is accessible on any device. Visit https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.htm

Free opera streaming online

OperaWire will host Nightly Met Opera Streams of the Metropolitan Opera for free. The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be available to stream for 20 hours. Visit https://operawire.com/metropolitan-opera-to-offer-up-nightly-met-opera-streams/. The Paris Opera is also streaming operas for free. Visit https://www.operadeparis.fr/.

Free films on YouTube

Catch Filipino films for free on the following channels: Regal Entertainment (https://www.youtube.com/user/regalcinema/featured); Cinema One Originals (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzggCZVkynvnjNV29L9EccA); and TBA Studios (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChh0rmwGvToBd3owvN2vRMg).

Free online courses

Enjoy 1,500 free online courses from leading universities such as Stanford, Yale, Harvard, and more. Download the audio and video courses (from iTunes, YouTube, or university web sites). Topics include archeology, art, finance, writing, law, health, religion, mathematics, and personality development. Visit http://www.openculture.com/freeonlinecourses.

Online yoga classes

YogaPlus offers daily yoga classes via Facebook live. For schedules, visit https://www.facebook.com/yogaplusph/.

Free Broadway performances online

Enjoy your favorite Broadway performances online for a limited time at https://www.broadwayhd.com/.

Virtual tours

Explore museums around the world through virtual tours: the Solomon R. Guggenheim https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/solomon-r-guggenheim-museum?hl=en; the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History (https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour/current-exhibits); the Louvre Museum (https://www.youvisit.com/tour/louvremuseum). View animals such as otters, penguins, turtles, and corals on live camera at https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams.

















