Stuff to do at home (07/31/20)

Clarinets the focus at the PPO Instruments Petting Zoo

AS PART of its ongoing live online program to introduce people to musical instruments, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) is featuring clarinet player Hernan Manalastas at its regular program called the PPO Instruments Petting Zoo, on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m. via the PPO Facebook page. For his instrument petting zoo session, Mr. Manalastas will talk about the clarinet and demonstrate how it is played. He will also perform classical pieces suited for the clarinet.

Metro Community Bazaar

THE last day of the Virtual Metro Community Bazaar is July 31. The activity is part of the ongoing efforts of Cebu-based retailer Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. to extend care to vulnerable communities across the Philippines. Shop for food (including fresh produce and specialty items) and lifestyle items via Metro’s official website or Facebook page.

Trendsetter Online Bazaar

FOR THREE DAYS (July 30 to Aug. 1) score deals on clothing, shoes, and beauty products at low prices by visiting www.trendsettersbazaar.com. GrabPay, the online payment arm of ride-hailing app Grab is also offering cashbacks for a minimum spend and a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy S10 for shoppers at the online bazaar.

Displacement online exhibit

SIX FILIPINO artists are having their artworks exhibited physically and online at the La Lanta Fine Art gallery in Bangkok, Thailand. Called Displacement, the exhibit features works by Ana Victoria Montinola, Kadin Tiu, Jason Montinola, Ronald Caringal, Valerie Chua, and Wesley Valenzuela, as they express and navigate their feelings while on lockdown. The exhibit will be on view at the La Lanta website (lalanta.com) starting Aug. 5 to Sept. 16.

La Vaquilla on view at Instituto Cervantes de Manila

LUIS Garcia Berlanga’s La Vaquilla (1985) will be streaming for free this weekend as part of Instituto Cervantes’s ongoing “Classics With You” program which features classic Spanish films. The film is a black comedy about the Spanish Civil War and was a blockbuster hit in Spain. The film screening will be on Aug. 1 and 2 and will have English subtitles. An online discussion of the film will be held on Aug. 2, 5 p.m., to be moderated by author Jessica Zafra. She will be joined by gallerist Isa Lorenzo, cinema professor Patrick Campos, and cineastes Pam Miras and Kristine Guzmán. To join the discussion online, join through https://zoom.us/j/94450783732. To get access to the film, visit the website at https://cultura.cervantes.es/manila/en/la-vaquilla/134432.

Artist Playground Acting Workshops

THEATER company Artist Playground is offering an acting workshop focused on “how to become an effective actor for film, TV, and theater” starting July 27. The workshop spans six sessions, with each session lasting one-and-a-half hours. The workshop will be led by Roeder Camanag. For more information, visit bit.ly/38nvt7Z or visit the Artist Playground Facebook page.

Ballet Philippines streams Gabriel Barredo’s Opera

THE 2016 production of Gabriel Barredo’s Opera, which Ballet Philippines President Kathleen L. Liechtenstein called “one of our finest productions,” is currently viewable online via the new Ballet Philippines website (ballet.ph). The ballet — which is based on Mr. Barredo’s exhibit, Opera, which took its inspiration from a Victorian operating theater (“opera” here means “to operate”) — focuses on the beauty and terrifying aspects of the human body as it tells the story of a pair of twins and their mother fighting against an entity called The Watcher.

Tirada printmaking exhibit catalog now online

THE EXHIBIT catalog of Tirada: 50 Years of Philippine Printmaking 1968-2018, featuring essays by guest curator Patrick Flores and printmakers Virgilio Aviado, Imelda Cajipe-Endaya and Jose Santos Ardivilla, is now available for digital download in the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) website. The exhibit, which was held at the CCP from May 19 to July 15, celebrated five decades of the Association of Pinoyprintmakers, formerly known as the Philippine Association of Printmakers or PAP. The Tirada exhibit catalog may be downloaded using the link https://www.culturalcenter.gov.ph/events/visual-arts/tirada-50-years-of-philippine-printmaking-1968-2018/details.

New show at BenCab Museum

JOHN Frank Sabado’s solo show, Distinction, which is up at BenCab Museum’s Gallery Indigo until Aug. 2, can be viewed online at the museum’s exhibit Facebook page(https://web.facebook.com/pg/bencabmuseum/photos/?tab=album&album_id=3113556848702650). The exhibit features Mr. Sabado’s new series of intricate pen and ink drawings that take a deeper look into the distinct ethnic markers of the peoples of the Philippine Cordillera.









