Stuff to do at home (05/20/20)

CCP Online’s Romeo and Juliet

CCP Online’s sixth week of online programming continues with the following programs: Ballet Philippines’ Romeo and Juliet which premieres on May 21, 3 p.m., with music by Sergei Prokofiev and choreography by National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes; and Tanghalang Pilipino’s Walang Sugat which premieres on May 23, 3 p.m. Written by Severino Reyes, who is regarded as the father of the Tagalog sarsuwela, it follows the story of Tenyong who outwits the people trying to separate him from his beloved Julia. Watch for free at bit.ly/CCPOnlineYT.

Gateway Gallery’s interactive website

In line with the celebration of the International Museum Day and in response to the physical limitations brought by COVID-19, the Gateway Gallery launches its own website https://gatewaygallery.aranetacity.com/. Exhibits featured online include SiningSaysay: Philippine History in Art which retells the story of the Philippines from prehistory to contemporary period in 30 monumental paintings.The gallery will open the Art Heals: Echoes of the Pandemic exhibition on May 22.

PalabasTayo

PalabasTayo presents All That Tea with Anthony, featuring the cast of Ang Huling El Bimbo on May 20, 10 p.m. Co-hosted by Mela Habijan, the show’s guests are Jon Santos, Topper Fabregas, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Phi Palmos, and Lance Reblando. Tune in at https://www.facebook.com/PalabasTayo/.

Indigo Child



Rody Vera’s Indigo Child, a one-act play about 20-year-old Jerome who takes care of his rebellious and bipolar mother, is now available online at https://learn.pelikulove.com/blackbox. The play is on view until May 31.

Tanghalang Ateneo’s Lysistrata ng Bakwit

Tanghalang Ateneo’s Lysistrata ng Bakwit (2018), an adaptation of Aristophanes’ Greek classic, is available for viewing online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8HhUJTXE2A&feature=emb_title. Directed by Ricardo Abad, the story is set in a fictional war-torn Philippine province and follows the revolt of women evacuees fighting their own wars concerning territory, familial ties, and tribal disputes.

Ayala Museum online

Ayala Museum offers a week of online activities from May 18 to 23 in celebration of this year’s International Museum Day. The activities are as follows: the screening of the film Millennium of Contact on May 18 (is will be available for 48 hours); the Ayala Museum x Animal Crossing Island exhibition on May 20 to 22; Kids Curate: Make Your Own Exhibition on May 22; and a virtual tour of the exhibit Fernando Zobel: Toward Abstraction on May 23. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ayalamuseum/.

Shelter fund’s photography

The Shelter Fund gives freelance photographers a venue to exhibit their art for sale amidst the challenges posed by the quarantines. Each print is an original signed artwork specially selected by the photographer for the Shelter Fund, and printed on archival, heavyweight paper in A2, A3, A4 and A5 sizes through Shutterspace Studios. Visit the Shelter Fund on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/shelterfund and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/shelterfundph.

National Museum of the Philippines

The National Museum of the Philippines releases a new illustration by Larie Dianco featuring the dugong or “sea cow.” Download the coloring sheet at https://www.facebook.com/nationalmuseumofthephilippines/photos/a.195151237175869/3239298052761157/?type=3&theater.

Jagged Little Pill cast and Alanis Morrissette live

Enjoy performances with the cast of the musical You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill which will live stream on May 19 (8 p.m. ET). For more information, visit https://bit.ly/JLPLivestream

The National Theatre

Inua Ellams’ Barber Shop Chronicles is currently streaming on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel. Directed by Bijan Sheibani, the show will be available until May 21. To watch, visit (https://www.youtube.com/user/ntdiscovertheatre).

The Royal Opera House online

As part of its #OurHousetoYourHouse, the Royal Opera is now streaming Kenneth MacMillan’s Anastacia at its official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/royaloperahouse/). The show stars Natalia Osipova, Edward Watson, and Thiago Soares.

Portrait for a cause

THE Gateway Gallery brings back “ArtHeals Portrait for a Cause” to support Araneta City’s #TogetherWeHeal campaign and help families affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Get a free portrait in digital format upon donating a minimum amount of P1,050 to the #TogetherWeHeal donation drive from May 15 to 22. Gateway Gallery’s artist friends Cee Cadid, Raks Molata, Naning Molata-Gavin, Joem Chua, Ronald Lopez, Dave Temperamente, Joseph Espino, and Adrian Karl Gutierrez will render the donor’s portraits in gratitude for the support. To join: 1.) make a donation through http://bit.ly/AranetaDonationDrive; 2.) send proof of donation and a clear photo reference to gatewaygallery@aranetagroup.com; 3.) then portraits in digital format will be sent through e-mail. The #TogetherWeHeal campaign was launched by Araneta City on March 31 in partnership with J. Amado Araneta Foundation, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., and TicketNet. It aims to help indigent Filipino families who have difficulty accessing basic food needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A donation of P350 translates into one food pack that contains two kilos of rice, canned goods, packs of noodles, and vegetable seed packets provided by the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Plant Industries. Interested donors may donate to the #TogetherWeHeal campaign until June 15.

Jerrold Tarog’s Senior Year

Written, directed, edited, and scored by Jerrold Tarog, the film Senior Year (2010) is now streaming on Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/404089376). Set in a Catholic school the story follows the struggles and anxieties of students during their final year in high school.

Dulaang UP’s Adarna

Dulaang UP’s play Adarna (2013) is now streaming online. Adapted by Vlad Gonzales and directed by José Estrella, the story is based on the narrative poem about three princes’ quest to save their ailing father by capturing the Adarna bird which is believed to have curative powers. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=hV2UPXi1wMA&feature=emb_title.

National Library of the Philippines

The National Library of the Philippines offers free scholarly eResources including research related to COVID-19. The list of resources come from the National Emergency Library, Cochrane Library (Medical & Health Science), De Gruyter — Journals (Multidisciplinary), and more. To view access links to eResources, visit https://www.facebook.com/NLP1901/photos/a.375779479606724/912930019224998/?type=3&theater.

Jenkins at Royal Albert Hall

Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins performed alone at The Royal Albert Hall. The online show is the first in a series of performances of the London Together initiative as a tribute to the COVID-19 frontliners. Watch the concert at The Royal Albert Hall’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCugNt9gmBgZSFEv4lc4B6Zg.

Guggenheim artbooks

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum offers downloadable items from its archives for free. Titles include modern and contemporary art books about Vincent Van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Vassily Kandinsky, Gustav Klimt and more. The archive is searchable by artist, year, medium and artistic style or movement. Visit the archives, https://archive.org/details/guggenheimmuseum.

Silverlens Galleries’ At Home With series

To keep in touch with art lovers, Silverlens presents Art Boost, an online drive to maintain engagement with art through social media, exhibition catalogues, and videos. The current At Home With series features Bernardo Pacquing, Hanna Pettyjohn, and Chati Coronel. Revisit contemporary artist Gary-Ross Pastrana’s notes on collage making; and Mit Jai Inn’s use of light, color, and structure in his Actantis exhibit. Visit Silverlens’ official social media accounts and its website (https://www.silverlensgalleries.com/) to view the exhibitions.

BenCab Museum online

Azor Pazcoguin’s solo exhibition, TAYP. RAYT. ER, which features oil paintings of items such as typewriters, phones, cameras, is now online from the BenCab Museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/bencabmuseum/photos/?tab=album&album_id=3024306460961023&__tn__=-UC-R.

BioBalance Wellness consultation

The BioBalance Wellness Institute offers the following services and features: free online consultation with its clinical nutritionist and nurse practitioners, wellness expert psychologist; online health and immunity risk assessment; and more payment options for availed services and products. For more information, contact 0917-521-4860 or concierge@biobalanceinstitute.com.

IkotMNL tour from home

The Museo de Intramuros, Ayala Museum, and Presidential Museum and Library in Malacañang Palace have partnered with Google to put their works online. Learn new things at home and visit the museums through a virtual tour: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/malacanang-presidential-museum-and-library; https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/ayala-museum; and https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/intramuros-administration.

CAST recordings on Spotify

CAST PH offers CAST Recording, a collection of one act plays, recorded online and released as radio/audio drama. The first recordings are A Matter of Husbands by Ferenc Molnár, featuring Pinky Amador and Giannina Ocampo-Van Hoven; and Enemies by Neith Boyce and Hutchins Hapgood, featuring David Bianco and Jennifer Blair-Bianco. Listen at https://open.spotify.com/show/5bLSOsJPkZnlaEFDfSSHbl?si=fDsW-kNpT6iP89En-dWbog.

National Bookstore delivery

National Book Store has reopened its branch in Cubao, Quezon City and now offers delivery services for its supplies to selected areas around Metro Manila. For orders from Marikina, San Juan, and Quezon City, contact 0917-631-1374; Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, and Taguig contact 0917-834-3224; Caloocan, Manila, Navotas, and Valenzuela, contact 0917-302-7475; Makati, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Pasay, and Las Piñas, contact 0917-791-0916. Orders are accepted on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Film masterclasses

Learn film concepts through interviews and film retrospectives from more than 60 directors, producers, writers, and actors including Bong Joon-Ho, Abbas Kiarostami, Agnès Varda, Spike Lee, Werner Herzog (with Roger Ebert), Jane Campion, Jodie Foster, Todd Haynes, Ang Lee, Jessica Lange, and Clint Eastwood. To watch, visit https://walkerart.org/magazine/series/dialogues-film-retrospectives.

Fully Booked delivery

FULLY BOOKED is back in business for book orders (https://www.fullybookedonline.com/). In a Facebook post, Fully Book stated: “[O]ur Lazada and Shopee stores will be back online, too. Please do expect some delays and changes in our processes.” For advisories, visit bit.ly/fb-ecq-advisory.

English National Ballet shows online

ENGLISH National Ballet launched ENB at Home, releasing one show weekly for its Wednesday Watch Parties. The first in the lineup is Broken Wings, a Frida Kahlo-inspired production starring lead principal and ENB artistic director Tamara Rojo as Frida. It is available to stream for free for 48 hours. Watch at https://www.youtube.com/user/enballet or https://www.facebook.com/EnglishNationalBallet/.

Radiohead Concerts

BRITISH rock band Radiohead has been uploading some of its concerts via its official YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/user/radiohead). Fans of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, known for songs like “Creep” (1992) and “Fake Plastic Trees” (1995), can watch the concerts Live from a Tent in Dublin (2000) and Live in Berlin (2006).

David Guetta: United at Home

FRENCH DJ David Guetta, the man behind the song “Titanium” (2011) featuring singer SIA, held a live concert fundraiser inside his Miami home benefitting the World Health Organization and other charities. The two-hour concert is currently available on his YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/user/davidguettavevo).

Josh Groban concerts

JOSH Groban brings his concerts to your home via online, streaming every Thursday on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/joshgroban). The second concert in the series, Stages: Live (2016), premiered on April 30. The singer has also includes commentary throughout each film. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/JoshGroban/.

Worldwide Concert for Our Culture

JAZZ at Lincoln Center’s annual Spring Gala: Worldwide Concert for Our Culture is now available to stream online. The honorees of the event are Clarence Otis and Jacqueline L. Bradley (Ed Bradley Award for Leadership in Jazz) and Phil Schaap (Jazz at Lincoln Center Award for Artistic Excellence). Performers at the gala include: Wynton Marsalis, Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner, Chucho Valdes, Nduduzo Makhathini, and Baqir Abbas. For more information, visit jazz.org/gala2020. Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/IjJbZetCvGw.

Dior’s Designer of Dreams exhibition

DIOR’S exhibition titled Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams is now available to view online. Originally held at Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs from 2017 to 2018, the exhibition traces the evolution of the house of Dior from post-war Paris to the present through a behind-the-scenes in-the-making of the exhibition, plus a virtual tour of its rooms. Visit Dior’s YouTube channel to watch the documentary (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1521&v=FLWDWzMrkBE&feature=emb_title).

Frank Lloyd Wright virtual tours

THE Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, in partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation is offering #WrightVirtualVisits every Thursdays (1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific time) in participating sites. Check the participating sites at https://savewright.org/news/public-wright-sites-swap-virtual-visits/.

Color Tolkien characters

THE official Facebook page of the late author J.R.R. Tolkien has uploaded an illustration of Smaug the Magnificent from The Hobbit Movie Trilogy Colouring Book. Download the coloring sheet at https://bit.ly/2wKY3lp.

MoMA free courses online

After offering virtual tours, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is now offering free online courses. The courses include a series of five free classes for contemporary art, fashion, and photography. It includes readings and exercises which can be completed within 12 to 38 hours. For details, visit https://www.coursera.org/moma.

Print & Play activities for kids

Keep kids entertained with new curated Print & Play activities from HP. The activities from craft making, mazes, dot-to-dot drawing and puzzles are suitable for ages 2 to 12. With HP Print & Play, parents can choose from a range of activities that are best suited to their children’s needs to achieve the best possible learning outcomes. To try the activities, visit https://www8.hp.com/ph/en/printers/printandplay/index.html?jumpid=va_u19mhncewr.

Harry Potter exhibit online

The British Library’s Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition is available online through Google Arts and Culture. Its features include video clips and sketches, a Q&A with exhibit curator Julian Harrison. To view, visit https://artsandculture.google.com/project/harry-potter-a-history-of-magic.

The Nanny’s Pandemic Table Read

The cast of the ‘90s comedy sitcom The Nanny reunites for The Pandemic Table Read of the show’s pilot episode. It stars Fran Drescher as Fran Fine who finds a job as a nanny to the three children of wealthy widower and theater producer Maxwell Sheffield (played by Charles Shaughnessy). To watch, visit Sony Pictures Entertainment’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3a6KuP1X14&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1eEwvK0A7lrLMnt2GTXBPoDR7y8_Q5TXMexTLIo9es9Gei4W1Yi-asITM.

Science experiments at home

Enjoy 44 science experiments with the kids at home with the James Dyson Foundation Challenge cards. To download the challenge cards, visit https://www.jamesdysonfoundation.co.uk/resources/challenge-cards.html.

Hogwarts online

Hogwarts Is Here, an online version of the Harry Potter series’ magical school by Harry Potter fans that allows visitors to take courses like the characters from J.K. Rowling’s book series. Various courses include Astronomy, Herbology, History of Magic, and Transfiguration. The website also includes a forum, groups, and library feature. Visit http://www.hogwartsishere.com/.

Color Manolo Blahnik designs

Manolo Blahnik shares a selection of his original sketches for coloring. The shoe designs are downloadable at https://www.manoloblahnik.com/gb/smile.html.

Podcasts on Philippine crime

Stories After Dark features podcasts on Philippine true crime and mystery stories. It currently has 14 episodes including The Maguindanao Massacre (2009), The Ozone Disco Fire (1996), and Pepsi Paloma: Rape or Publicity Stunt? Suicide or Murder? (1982/1985). To listen, visit https://www.facebook.com/storiesafterdarkph/.

Palacio de Memoria virtual tour

Art and history enthusiasts can now go on a virtual tour of Palacio de Memoria, the resplendent Colonial Revival mansion, and marvel at its luxurious facilities and hundreds of Euro-Filipino paintings, sculptures, art displays, and historical pieces online. It features the showroom of Palacio de Memoria’s auction house, Casa de Memoria or the Casa, which houses the Lhuilliers’ unrivalled collection of antiques, the Mosphil Lounge, and a passenger plane that was refitted to be a lounge for special occasions. To view the complete Palacio de Memoria’s virtual tour, visit https://www.palaciodememoria.com/tours. For more updates, follow @thepalaciodememoria on Facebook and @palacio.de.memoria on Instagram.

E-coloring books

The Getty Museum and the Getty Research Institute of Los Angeles offers the Color Our Collections edition for 2020. To view, visit http://library.nyam.org/colorourcollections/page/11/.









