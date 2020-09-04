Stuff to Do (09/04/20)

1 of 6

Robinsons Malls Locally Sourced Fair

FOR two weekends, Robinsons Magnolia will be holding a fair featuring special menu items from local food businesses. The fair runs from Sept. 4 to 6 and Sept. 11 to 13. Try well-loved food from Monga, Mango Tree, Genki Sushi, Kureji, and Scout’s Honor and while you’re at it, shop at the fair’s market section which sells seafood, fruits, vegetables, and specialty items including pure honey and healthy juices. The fair also has a section for plants and gardening essentials. The Locally Sourced Fair is located at the upper ground level atrium of Robinsons Magnolia. For more information visit www.robinsonsmalls.com and its various official social media pages.

ReWriting Your Fairy Tale Webinar

ON SEPT. 19, the Carl Jung Circle Center will be holding a webinar focused on introducing the participant to the awakening/renewing/healing power of the imagination and its impact on first the inner and later, the outer world. The webinar will be led by Dido Villasor and will use psychiatrist Carl Jung’s playful approach as a springboard to discuss real-time concerts, struggles, strengths, dreams, and goals. The webinar will be held over Zoom on Sept. 19, 10 a.m. Registration is P1,500 and those interested to register can do so via: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AeKrXgOmS6WyO-Ik0TgBdg. For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/655706885054099 .

Ballet Philippines EnPointe video features

BALLET Philippines has launched four features focused on mental health under its EnPointe page on its website. The four video features include topics on how to live mindfully with Mawi Fojas de Ocampo, how to start Raja Yoga meditation with Marge Enriquez, breathing exercises with Sarah Black, and taking care of one’s mental health with Jeannie Goulbourn. Other features on the EnPointe page are healthy recipes from Bizu founder Annabel Jayne Lichaytoo Tanco and a talk about love for the arts by Pinto Museum’s Joven Cuanang. The features are available via https://ballet.ph/en-pointe/.

Tanghalang Pilipino’s Handa Awit

TANGHALANG Pilipino, in celebration of the recently concluded National Language Month and National Heroes Day, has uploaded a concert titled Handa Awit featuring music from the Filipino musicals Noli Me Tangere and Walang Sugat. The songs are sung by Cris Villonco, Gian Magdangal, Mark Bautista, Arman Ferrer, and Noel Rayos. The concert can be viewed on http://bit.ly/PansamanTanghalanHandaAwitII.

CCP Gador Awards features

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) is holding the first Gador Awards which honors cultural workers, artists, and arts organizations in Mindanao. The awardees of the first Gador Awards will be featured weekly until Sept. 12. On Sept. 10, the focus will be on Nestor Horfilla, Sunnie Noel, Sining Kambayoka, and Joey Ayala. Other Gador awardees were featured on Sept. 3: Maria Todi, Steven PC Fernandez, International Performing Arts Guild, and Agnes Locsin. The features on the awardees can be viewed on the CCP YouTube Channel at bit.ly/CCPChannelYT.

Cobonpue, Roces, Carolin online public lectures on YouTube

THE PUBLIC lectures of internationally acclaimed designer Kenneth Cobonpue, curator and author Marian Pastor Roces, and curatorial studies senior teacher Clare Carolin may now be viewed on YouTube, through the SCREENINGS program of the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design. “From Inspiration to Object” with Kenneth Cobonpue features the multi-awarded furniture designer and manufacturer, as he shares his journey in transforming ideas into distinct functional pieces of art out of natural local materials such as bamboo, abaca, and rattan. In this talk, he imparts his perspective on noteworthy designs and how young artists can impact the local and international scene. “Revisiting Biennales” with Marian Pastor Roces tackles the views of past Biennales and cultural and political institutions. “Platforms: Curating Contemporary Art” with Clare Carolin explores curatorial studies and its pedagogies and program structure. In this discussion, Carolin elaborates on cultural education and the importance of the course in giving the students opportunity to create different curatorial voices. She likewise tackled the role of the curator in responding to the scheme of representation, the forces of global capitalism and the technological developments. The lectures are permanently available on the official YouTube channel of the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design Manila of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Discover more about SCREENINGS through this link: https://www.mcadmanila.org.ph/screenings/.

LUSH Digital Detox Day

COSMETICS retailer LUSH is encouraging people to get off of their devices and enjoy a day with their real-life friends and family on Sept. 5 for a Digital Detox Day. The campaign encourages people to set boundaries for how much time they’re spending online. The campaign is done in partnership with content creator Zoe Sugg and #IAMWHOLE co-founder Jordan Stephens. I Am Whole is a mental health campaign which will be holding several discussions online about body image, cyberbullying, anxiety, human connections, and setting digital boundaries as a lead up to the detox day. Fore more information on the program, visit https://www.digitaldetoxday.org/

Pru Life free webinar for kids

PRU Life UK, in partnership with Prudence Foundation and Junior Achievement Philippines, is bringing financial literacy to every household through “Cha-Ching Kid$ at Home: Financial Literacy Basics for Filipino Families.” The free public webinar, taking place on Sept. 12, 2 p.m. via Zoom, invites parents and their children, aged seven to 12 years old, to participate and learn basic money management skills. The webinar will be hosted by lifestyle and children’s TV presenter Tonipet Gaba and Pru Life UK’s Mary Jane Pangan. It will also feature two education and finance experts as guest speakers: Dr. Queena Lee-Chua, a multi-award-winning mathematics and psychology professor who will lead the session “Introducing Money Concepts to Kids” and share tips with parents on how to teach their children about financial matters; and Dr. Mary Joy Abaquin, the founder of Multiple Intelligence International School (MIIS) who will discuss different ways to develop the entrepreneurial skills of children in her session “Start Them Young: Instilling the Financial Growth Mindset to Kids.” The event will also feature interactive money-related games and special prizes for children. A lucky participant will also win a brand-new tablet through a raffle. To join “Cha-Ching Kid$ at Home: Financial Literacy Basics for Filipino Families,” register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PRUWiseCha-Ching. Pru Life UK and Prudence Foundation launched the Cha-Ching Kid$ at Home initiative to provide online and printable materials to parents, helping them teach their children easy-to-learn money management concepts like Earn, Save, Spend, and Donate. These resources, including music videos, topics for discussion, and engaging activities, can be accessed and downloadable for free on the website, www.cha-ching.com. For more information, visit the Pru Life UK website at prulifeuk.com.ph or the Facebook page at facebook.com/prulifeukofficial.

Daymond John business webinar

American businessman and motivational speaker Daymon John will be holding a webinar on how to reinvent one’s business in times of crisis on Sept. 30, 4 p.m. via www.beacons.media. The webinar will feature an online chat where Mr. John will be answering questions and providing tips and insights. Access to the webinar is P1,500 for early birds until Sept. 15, P2,500 for regular, and P8,000 for VIP. Tickets and more information can be found on www.beacons.media or at 0917-530-1047, or visit https://daymondjohn.com.

CCP goes red in support of the live events industry

IN SUPPORT of the live events industry, led by the National Live Events Coalition (NLEC), the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) Main Building façade was illuminated in red on Sept. 1 to highlight the event’s video documentation campaign. The live events industry is a wide network of collaborators -— planners, organizers, suppliers, talents, and freelancers. NLEC-PH was formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the live events industry to amplify the voices, to empower, and to be advocates for every event practitioner. In order to raise awareness in the Philippines, the NLEC-PH encouraged its fellow technical providers and rental companies to join in the campaign “Light Up in Red” on the same date and time in support for all live event stakeholders.

Instituto Cervantes holds literature webinar

On Sept. 9, the Instituto Cervantes centers in Madrid, Manila, Beijing, and Shanghai will present “Extraterritorial,” a webinar on literature. At the event, the writers Elia Barceló (Spain), Daisy López (Philippines), and Siu Kam Wen (Peru) will talk about their literary relationship with the Spanish language, as authors who reside and produce their literary work in countries with other linguistic realities. This is a discussion about writers who developed their literary career in a language other than the mother tongue or the official language of the countries where they are living. The discussion, moderated by the Peruvian writer Fernando Iwasaki, will be conducted in Spanish with simultaneous translation in English and Chinese over Zoom. The audience will be able to interact with the speakers by submitting their questions during the event. Admission is free on a first-come, first served basis. To access the webinar go to https://zoom.us/j/91563161528 . For further information and updates on this event, check out http://manila.cervantes.es or Instituto Cervantes’ Facebook page: www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila .









