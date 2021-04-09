Stuff to Do (04/09/21)

1 of 9

#Coolection talk tackles book collecting

AS PART of the #Coolections series of talks, Executive Director of Ortigas Foundation Library John Silva, will talk about “The Crazy Obsession in Collecting Filipiniana Books,” in a livestream on April 10, 2 p.m., hosted by the Chinatown Museum. “You’re going to find my talk rollicking and insightful on why there are crazy people out there (like me) collecting Filipiniana books. There were some real duds purchased and then some treasures. I’ll guide you through the 50 years of my collecting (how time flies) and give pointers on being the best obsessive collector of Filipiniana in the world!,” said Mr.SIlva. These live streams were conceived with the support of Bayanihan Collectors Club.

RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1971790529626865/.

Instituto Cervantes streams four contemporary Spanish filmmakers

INSTITUTO de Cervantes Manila will screen the work of four contemporary Spanish filmmakers online this month. The film series, Del corto al largo, will be streaming two works (a short and a feature film) by the selected filmmakers: directors Álex Montoya, Belén Macías, and Juanjo Giménez, and the producer María del Puy Alvarado. The films will be shown on the Instituto Cervantes channel on the Vimeo platform and will be freely accessible for 48 hours from their start date and time. This weekend’s featured film is the comedy Asamblea (2018), directed by Alex Montoya. It is an adaptation of the play La gente by Juli Disla and Jaume Pérez, who are also screenwriters of the film. The movie will be available on April 10 and 11, and will be accessible on this link: https://vimeo.com/518996347.

Stories of valor throughout Philippine History on YouTube

IN CELEBRATION of its 60th year, Ayala Foundation has kicked off Magiting+, a YouTube video series that shows various facets of kagitingan — valor or courage — throughout Philippine History. Featuring selections from the Ayala Museum’s beloved “Dioramas of Philippine History” and the Filipinas Heritage Library’s Retrato Collection of vintage photographs, Magiting+ takes a close look at key events in Philippine history or specific aspects of Philippine culture in its first season, composed of 10 short episodes. With the help of historians, cultural workers, and other advocates of Philippine history and culture, Magiting+ explores various expressions of kagitingan throughout history and finds ways these can remain both relevant and resonant at present. Produced in partnership with the Department of Education, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and Chooks-to-Go, Magiting+ aired its first episode on March 12, featuring the very first books published in the country, while also highlighting the strongly established systems of writing before the arrival of Spanish colonizers. The second episode aired on March 26, featuring the short-lived Malolos Republic. On April 9, in commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan, Magiting+ airs its third episode, featuring the heroism of Filipino soldiers during the Battle of Bataan and the Death March during World War II. The seven remaining episodes will cover such subjects as the Battle of Mactan, the story of Sultan Kudarat, and the use of the sarswela as a form of protest. The first two episodes of Magiting+ are currently streaming on Ayala Foundation’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/AyalaFoundationInc). A new episode premieres every other Friday at 5 p.m. until July.

Kintsugi workshop with Raymond Lauchengco

OVER the pandemic, singer Raymond Lauchengco turned to art and taught himself the Japanese art of kintsugi — restoring a broken piece of ceramic by honoring its cracks which are painted in gold or silver — by watching videos. Eventually he held an online exhibit of the pieces he created, and people started sending him their broken treasures in need of restoration. He will be holding his second kintsugi online workshop, Unbroken, on April 24, 2-5 p.m. It comes with a kit that includes everything the participants need to complete two projects. Register through this link: https://ph.sotruenaturals.com/products/unbroken-with-raymond-lauchengco-a-modern-take-on-the-art-of-kintsugi-april-24-saturday-2-5pm .

Auction for a cause

ON APRIL 9, 10 and 11, Leon Gallery, via its online portal Leon Exchange XIX, will place on the auction block paintings by contemporary artworks that will benefit two worthwhile organizations. This will include works by Manuel Ocampo, Don Salubayba, Jaime Zobel, Leeroy New and Marivic Rufino, to name a few. A part of the proceeds of these featured pieces will be earmarked for both Abot Tala and Museo Pambata. The collections meant for the two organizations will go under the hammer at the 19th edition of Leon Gallery’s online auction called Leon Exchange XIX on April 9, 10 and 11 starting at 11 a.m. For more information, call 8856-2781 or e-mail info@leon-gallery.com. To register and to bid, visit www.leonexchange.com.

Character illustration workshop with Myle Villareal

THE BGC (Bonifacio Global City) Arts Center will hold a character illustration workshop with artist Myle Villareal on April 10 (10 a.m. to noon) via Zoom. Ms. Villareal will share her techniques on how she creates character illustrations using Adobe Illustrator. The workshop is open to participants ages 12 and above. The application to the workshop includes a requested donation of P500 per participant (the contribution will support programs that champion the arts in the community). Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSek3NSWNuQ7FIztFhPzkwiDrpiA5kPR34EIdT8zWsDbWOWobw/viewform?gxids=7628. For inquiries, e-mail programs@artsatbgc.org.

Webinar on Pigafetta and Philippine history and heritage

THE PHILIPPINE Italian Association presents a webinar on Antonio Pigafetta and Philippine History and Heritage on April 12, 2 p.m. Mr. Pigafetta chronicled the first encounter between Europeans and the people who would become Filipinos. Speakers in the webinar are Danilo Madrid Gerona, PhD., from the Magellan-Elcano Studies Center — Partido State University, who will talk about Pigafetta’s participation in the Magellan expedition and questions on his purposes; and sculptor Juan Sajid Imao, son of the late National Artist Abdulmari Asia Imao, who will talk about his father’s stories on when he was working on the monument to Pigafetta mounted in Cebu. To register for the webinar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TVmAw0cgSNy_XIl0G456OA.

The Not So Ugly Duckling dance showcase

A NEO-CLASSICAL version of the literary fairy tale The Ugly Duckling takes shape in the form of online film The Not So Ugly Duckling, which encapsulates the beauty of ballet as a performance art. It will be livestreamed for free from April 10 to 17, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on https://www.facebook.com/TNSUD2021. The dance showcase follows the journey of Cacciatore, a duck from a small town in pursuit of her Hollywood dream. The modern interpretation of the iconic story speaks of self-love, acceptance and appreciation. The Not So Ugly Duckling is written by De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Dance Program Chairperson and dancer Nina Anonas-De Santos, directed and choreographed by contemporary dancer Ruthame Hurtado. It features emerging classical ballet dancers and performers including Nika Villarin, Yella Carlos, Jireh Cariaso, Anthony Peñaranda, Agatha Yulo, Jessa Aquino, Jharexa Myze Carvajal, Trisha Galang, Esabel Galang and Athena De Guzman.