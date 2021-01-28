Stuff to cook using ready-made frozen dishes

KARE-KARE ON CRISPY NOODLES

1 (450 g) pack Purefoods Ready to Eat Kare-Kare

1/2 cup water

2 tsp patis (fish sauce)

1 (100 g) pack vermicelli noodles (sotanghon), fried until puffed

1 bundle pechay Tagalog (Chinese cabbage), chopped and blanched

Procedure:

1. In a saucepan, combine the frozen kare-kare, water, and patis. Bring to a boil and simmer for eight to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Place the crispy vermicelli noodles on a shallow plate. Arrange the pechay on top and pour the kare-kare onto the noodles.

BICOL EXPRESS PIZZA

2 pcs store-bought 12-inch pizza crusts

1 (450 gm) pack Purefoods Ready to Eat Bicol Express, thawed out in the chiller

2 cups grated mozzarella

1 (165 gm) pack Magnolia Quickmelt Cheese

1 (100 gm) pc red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 (100 gm) pc green bell pepper, cut into strips

Chili honey

1 tbsp chili flakes

1/4 cup honey

Procedure:

1. Preheat the oven to 450 F.

2. Assemble pizza by spreading the Bicol Express sauce on each pizza crust surface.

3. Add the mozzarella and quickmelt cheese on each crust. Top with Bicol Express meat and bell peppers.

4. Bake for 10 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese has melted.

5. Combine the chilli flakes and honey and drizzle over the pizza just before serving.

BISTEK STROGANOFF

1/4 cup Magnolia Gold Butter, Unsalted

5 pc fresh button mushrooms, sliced

1 (450 gm) pack Purefoods Ready to East Bistek Tagalog

2 (250 ml each) packs Magnolia All-Purpose Cream

4 cups fusilli pasta, cooked according to package directions

2 tbsp chopped parsley

Procedure:

1. Melt butter in a pan and sauté mushrooms for one minute. Add the frozen Bistek and cook for eight to 10 minutes until heated through. Stir occasionally.

2. Slowly add the cream while mixing. Bring to a boil and then toss in the cooked pasta until well-coated with sauce. Turn off heat and mix in the chopped parsley.