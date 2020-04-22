Stress relief when you are stuck at home

During times of stress, an option for many people in normal times would be to go to a resort such as The Farm at San Benito. Under the extraordinary circumstances of a global pandemic however, we’re supposed to stay at home. Dr. Marian Alonzo, Medical Chief of The Farm at San Benito, gave a list of tips on what one can do to destress at home.

RHYTHMICAL SELF-WILLED SELF-CARE

In a statement, Dr. Alonzo said, “Doing activities rhythmically is a key principle in this endeavor for optimal health. When we think or work too much, at a certain point, mental fatigue or physical tiredness sets in. The opposite, prolonged rest/pause, is a recipe for boredom. Now, consider the quality of movement of our lungs and heart. The life-giving rhythm allows these organs to move unceasingly from the time of birth.”

STARTING YOUR DAY

Said Dr. Alonzo, “Before sleeping, imagine how will it look like, how will it feel like — if you are already living the future that you want for yourself, your loved ones and for the whole world. The theme or the mood of your last thought and feeling will help dictate the frequency by which your body vibrates as you sleep.” She continues, “Upon waking up, connect to the beauty of the last thought or feeling you had the night before. Appreciate the comfort of your linen, bed, pillows and in a mood of gratitude, gently stretch your body. Conscious stretching, especially at that moment of widely outstretched arms, signals to the cells of the body that you are building up the consciousness of victory. Think of your first and last thoughts as the ends of a necklace and imagine wearing this around your neck as energetic protection for the throat area. This body area is actually a protective gateway for the lungs.”

She also advises to gargle warm salt water — alternatively you can do oil pulling: swishing virgin cold-pressed coconut oil, sesame oil, or olive oil around your mouth and spitting it out into the toilet bowl or the garden. “Not onto the sink which might, later on, cause pipe clogging,” she says. She also says to drink warm water, and that you may also take probiotics around this time. “Take a shower (or wash your face) in the space of mindfulness,” said Dr. Alonzo.

PRAY OR MEDITATE.

“There is available guided meditation on the net. Ocean breath or Ujayyi breathing densifies your energy not just for the throat but for the entire body. Doing this breathing for at least three to five minutes helps create an energetic shield. Do Qi-gong/Tai Chi/Shibashi, all of which are available through the net. The concept of rhythm as a healing factor cannot be overemphasized. This flowing movement brings the body — often hard-beaten by corporate deadlines — back to it’s healthy biological rhythm.”

ACTIVITIES THROUGHOUT THE DAY

Dr. Alonzo recommends doing the following activities throughout the day, advising that they should come “from a space of love and gratitude: these are the two emotions that bring your cells to a high vibration.” These include vocal warm-up and vocal resonance exercises — “This helps prevent stagnation in the throat and nasopharyngeal areas. Flow or movement in these areas creates a certain frequency that the virus will not want to live in. For those who are open to chanting, this even creates a higher vibration.” She also advises doing body warm-up and cool-down exercises. “In between, you can do cardio, and dance to the hits of your childhood or high school days, or yoga exercises. Special focus on the lower legs and feet area to ground oneself. The idea of grounding is another key healing principle; the higher the tree, the deeper the roots shall be,” she said. “The need for grounding (centeredness) is especially relevant to prevent tendencies for dizziness or anxiety during the lockdown. Gardening or joyfully doing household chores are grounding/centering activities.”

And, yes, you can tuck in with a nice book. “Welcome this as a time to catch up on your reading. While it is important to stay abreast of what’s happening outside, there’s a big difference between informing oneself and getting dragged into the low frequency of fear. Know when to stop and disengage before you are dragged or pulled into a place of despair and hopelessness. And if you catch yourself in that space, go back to praying and meditating (or shaking it off with upbeat music) to neutralize that momentum.” She also adds that one could “lovingly clean the house, organize your things or do gardening while listening to Solfeggio Healing Frequencies: 741 Hz cleansing toxins and anti-virus; 285 Hz for immune boosting.”

The statement goes on to say, “Enjoy creating healthy meals in the kitchen. Try including curry or ginger tea — without sugar — sometimes.” She also emphasizes to “hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.”

She also advises to learn new things like playing the piano or other musical instruments by taking advantage of online music tutorials, or doing artistic activities like painting, clay modeling, and knitting.

Dr. Alonzo, meanwhile, warns against being online for a long time. “Avoid too much screen time. The blue light of our smartphone/laptops blocks the melatonin release which later on will affect quality sleep. Could the global decline of Vitamin D levels in the human body, despite ample sunlight especially in the tropics, partly be due to too much blue light from our modern gadgets?”

AT THE END OF THE DAY

To end the day, Dr. Alonzo says, "Lastly, daydream about that beautiful life after the quarantine period. This interesting time of our history is the Universe shifting to a higher (from 3D to 5D) reality, and we co-create with the quality of our thoughts. Let our contribution count with imaginations of vitality and freedom rooted to that beautiful glow in our belly, magnified by the victorious flame in our hearts." — JLG


















