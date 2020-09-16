Storm Leon, southwest monsoon dump rain across PHL

TROPICAL STORM Leon is expected to be out of the Philippine area by Thursday morning after dumping rain, along with the southwest monsoon, in most parts of the country. No typhoon warning signal was raised by weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Wednesday, but there was an alert for landslides due to possible moderate to heavy rains from Cagayan in the north to the southern islands of Mindanao. PAGASA said Leon is seen to strengthen into a severe tropical storm and make landfall over northern or central Vietnam on Friday. As of Wednesday morning, Leon was located 330 kilometers (km) west-northwest of Coron, Palawan with maximum sustained winds of 65 km per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.









