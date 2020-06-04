SteelAsia’s Ben Yao to vie for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

SteelAsia Chairman, President and CEO Benjamin Yao, who was named the Entrepreneur Of The Year Philippines (EOYP) in 2019, will represent the country in the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year (WEOY) Awards. The EY WEOY honors the trail-blazing business leaders of the world: the unstoppable visionaries who stop at nothing to achieve their ambition to make a difference.

EY WEOY is excited to collaborate with CNBC Catalyst, transforming EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 into a ground-breaking virtual experience unlike any before. The event will take place on June 4 at 19:00 BST (June 5 at 2:00 a.m. Manila Time). Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.

EOYP Program Director Henry M. Tan says, “Mr. Benjamin Yao’s participation in the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards is a testament not only to his passion, ingenuity and dedication to the Philippine steel industry, but also to the competitiveness and world-class competence of all Filipino entrepreneurs.”

Mr. Yao joins some of our country’s most impressive and inspiring business leaders who have represented the Philippines in this prestigious annual event.

Register for the virtual event at https://www.cnbc.com/advertorial/weoy/ or visit the EY entrepreneurial hub at https://www.ey.com/en_gl/weoy.










