Stay connected and win a Honda Brio

Honda Cars Philippines to give away brand new Brio and other exciting prizes

Honda’s automobile business unit in the Philippines, will be giving away exciting raffle prizes for Honda car owners who will update their contact information by March 18, 2021.

As part of its efforts to stay connected with its customers, the company encourages all Honda car owners, both new and existing, to register and provide their contact information (with OTP and email verification) through the microsite link of HCPI at https://hondaphil.com/raffle. In order to fully enjoy their ownership of a Honda vehicle, once connected, customers will get regular and relevant updates from Honda. Moreover, customers who will successfully update their contact information through the link will get one (1) e-raffle entry for a chance to win exciting items.

In addition, Honda car owners who have successfully updated and registered their contact information online will get one (1) additional e-raffle entry, should they bring in their vehicle for preventive maintenance during the e-raffle duration until March 18, 2021. The additional e-raffle coupon will be sent via email.

For added convenience, Honda owners may also update their information by scanning the QR code link below.

Forty (40) winners may win any of the following exciting prizes:

List of E-Raffle Prizes

1 winner of Honda Brio 1.2 S MT

25 winners of Free Gas worth PHP 8,000 each

1 winner of iPhone 11 (64gb)

1 winner of Nintendo Switch

1 winner of iPad Air (3rd Gen.) (64gb)

5 winners of Blaupunkt Air Purifier

3 winners of Rustan’s Gift Certificate worth PHP 5,000 each

3 winners of Sodexo Gift Certificate worth PHP 2,500 each

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-106076 Series of 2020

The electronic raffle draw is scheduled for March 23, 2021, with the presence of a DTI representative.

Winning customers will be notified by HCPI through their registered email or by a phone call and will be announced through HCPI’s official website and Facebook page.

To know more about the mechanics of the raffle, and the latest HCPI news and promos, visit the nearest Honda Cars dealership, or access Honda Cars Philippines, Inc.’s VIRTUAL SHOWROOM through HCPI’s official website at www.hondaphil.com