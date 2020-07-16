Status quo for Metro Manila quarantine; lockdown in Cebu City eased

METRO MANILA will remain under its current quarantine category, the general community quarantine(GCQ), from July 16 to 31 while restrictions in Cebu City will be eased.

Palace Spokesperson Harry L. Roque, in a late night talk to the nation with President Rodrigo R. Duterte Wednesday, said the decision was made as mayors in the country’s capital region vowed to strengthen testing and treatment capacity as well as the implementation of protocols as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

“Nangako ang mga mayor sa Metro Manila na paiintingin nila ang kanilang localized lockdown,palalakasin nila ang testing and treatment, at itutupad ng mas malawakan yung mga restrictions (The mayors of Metro Manila promised they will intensify their localized lockdowns, strengthen their testing and treatment, and they will expand implementation of restrictions),” he said.

Mr. Roque noted that researchers from the University of the Philippines recommended a return to the stricter quarantine category, but the national task force decided to retain the GCQ status.

Other areas that will be under GCQ are: the provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, Southern Leyte, Agusan del Norte, and Basilan; cities of Lapu Lapu, Mandaue, Ormoc, Zamboanga, and Butuan; and the towns of Talisay, Minglanilla, and Consolacion in Cebu Province.

In Cebu City, which was under a strict lockdown due to a spike in the number of cases that overtook cities in Metro Metro, some businesses are expected to resume partial operations with the eased quarantine rules.

Most other parts of the country will be under a modified GCQ, which has more relaxed rules and focusing on a more stringent implementation of village-level lockdowns. — Gillian M. Cortez









