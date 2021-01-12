Start the year right with iWant horror anthology, Horrorscope

LOCAL streaming service iWantTFC starts the year with its first original offering, horror anthology Horrorscope about how one’s astrological sign can bring misfortune and terror, which begins streaming worldwide on January 13.

“Horoscopes are something everybody knows about, whether they believe it or not, they know their astrological signs,” Ato Bautista, the series’ director, said in a digital press conference on Jan. 6 via Zoom.

Mr. Bautista also directed the “Scorpio” episode of the horror anthology Sitsit for the same streaming service. Horrorscope is a follow-up to the “Scorpio” episode.

The three-episode series stars Charlie Dizon, Elisse Joson, Patrick Quiroz, Fino Herrera, Iyah Mina, and Paolo Gumabao.

In “Virgo,” Ms. Dizon, who recently won Best Actress at the recently-concluded Metro Manila Film Festival, takes on her first horror role as Ronalyn, an idealistic rookie police officer who is forced by her superiors to join a group of corrupt “ninja cops” in exchange for a promotion.

In “Leo,” Iyah Mina plays the controlling fashion designer Leona, who is mourning the passing of her younger boyfriend Jonas (Paolo Gumabao). Her only wish is to be with him again, so she hires a necromancer to bring Jonas back from the dead.

Patrick Quiroz, meanwhile, plays the earnest sacristan Ponce in the “Libra” episode, where he helps a priest exorcise the devil from a mysterious lady named Clarissa (Elisse Joson). During the ritual, Clarissa becomes too strong and her womb swells to give birth to the prince of darkness.

Standard and premium subscribers worldwide can watch the three episodes of Horrorscope on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) or on iwanttfc.com starting Jan.13.