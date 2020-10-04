Standards bureau adopts international non-destructive norms for product testing

THE Trade department said the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) has adopted new international norms for conducting non-destructive product testing.

The bureau tests and certifies products, including construction, electrical, chemical, and consumer goods.

The new standards for non-destructive testing (NDT) will allow personnel to evaluate the properties of products without damaging them, the Trade department said in a statement Sunday.

The department said that the testing method is used to minimize product losses to save time and costs.

“The NDT standards are necessary to ensure the consistency of the quality of the products evaluated through this method, as well as the safety of the people and the environment involved,” it said.

Following the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), BPS will adopt as Philippine National Standards measures for guiding, certifying, evaluating, and training personnel in using the non-destructive testing method.

These standards can be used by government regulators, research and testing institutions, conformity assessment bodies, as well as the energy, transport, and manufacturing industries.

“With the national adoption of these ISO standards on NDT, the standards become easily accessible to our local research and testing industry to help them make their NDT processes at par with global standards,” BPS Director Neil P. Catajay said.

“We encourage our domestic innovators to implement these new (Philippine National Standards) in their NDT activities not only to ensure consumer safety but also to improve the competitiveness of locally produced products.” — Jenina P. Ibañez