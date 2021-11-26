Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) held its 2021 Early Careers Asia Event last October 27, 2021. This is the bank’s curated flagship event aimed at showcasing its Asia franchise to prospective graduate students who are based across its markets.

The event showcased SCB’s purpose and unique proposition to hundreds of students who participated in a fireside chat with SCB’s Regional CEO, Andrew Chia, Head of Corporate Commercial and Institutional Banking, China, Jean Lu- Co, and Head of Sustainable Finance for Greater China and North Asia, Tracy Wong. The students also had an opportunity to visit the different markets of the bank through a virtual roundtable networking session with the business leaders of each market including business segment leads in Financial Markets, Client Coverage and Retail Banking.

SCB Philippines CEO Lynette Ortiz and Director for International Corporates Anthony Flores led the roundtable session for Client Coverage where they engaged with different students and addressed their questions on building a career in banking. SCB Philippines Head of Human Resources Frida Torres highlights the bank’s commitment to develop talent and provide opportunities to accelerate personal and professional growth. She said, “This programme offers a range of exciting opportunities beyond traditional banking. It aligns with the bank’s vision to drive real impact in increasing financial inclusion, tackling climate change, and accelerating globalization.”

SCB’s Early Careers programme aims to provide a learning platform for those who are looking for a fulfilling, high impact career. In the Philippines, the bank offers opportunities for Financial Markets Analysts for Sales and Trading and International Graduate Program for Client Coverage.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.