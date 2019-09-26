Stallion Laguna FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo hack out huge PFL wins

IT WAS a fruitful midweek outing for Stallion Laguna FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo at the Philippines Football League after the two hacked out huge victories against separate foes on Wednesday.

Stallion was a 9-1 victor over Global Cebu FC in their match at the Biñan Football Stadium while Kaya made it two wins in as many games on its home turf in less than a week with a 5-0 victory over the Philippine Air Force FC.

Jhan-Jhan Mellizza led the way for Stallion, finishing with a hat trick as they dominated Global right from the get-go.

Goals from Darwin Regala (3’), Edris Najm (7’) and Dodong Villareal (39’) set the tone for the Stallions as they built a 3-0 lead by the halftime break.

Then came the juggernaut that was Mr. Mellizza, who scored three straight goals in a span of 20 minutes — 46’, 50’ and 67’ — in addition to the goal of Fitch Arboleda in the 55th minute to practically put the game away at 7-0.

But the Laguna-based team continued to lord it over Global with Nate Alquiros padding their lead some more to 8-0 in the 74th minute.









Global though got to break its drought in the 85th minute when Paolo Salenga found the bottom of the net off a penalty kick to make it an 8-1 affair. Mr. Alquiros then put the finishing touches to Stallion’s master class with his second goal in added time.

The win improved Stallion’s record to nine wins to go along with five draws and five losses for 32 points, good for third place in the race.

The 5-0 victory was in follow up to its 2-1 win over the Airmen last weekend to ensure a winning return for Kaya in Iloilo.

Jordan Mintah provided the firepower for Kaya in its repeat over Air Force, scoring four goals (14’, 48’, 50’ and 73’).

Jovin Bedic scored the other goal off a penalty kick in the 85th minute for the win that pushed Kaya FC (14-1-3) to 43 points, six down from undefeated league leader Ceres-Negros FC (16-1-0). — Michael Angelo S. Murillo