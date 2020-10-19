Staggered work hours seen to ease burden on public transport

THE Trade department has asked companies to adopt staggered work hours in order to decongest the still-limited public transportation system during the quarantine.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez in a briefing Monday said that the department will release a circular directing companies to allow employees to report for work at various times to reduce the strain on public transportation during rush hour.

He added that the economy is being reopened under the current general community quarantine (GCQ) and does not necessarily need a more relaxed form of GCQ, known as modified GCQ (MGCQ) in order to restore activity.

Capacity of some businesses, like dine-in restaurants, has been increased in areas under GCQ. Travel agencies and tour operators can also resume operations at 50% capacity in GCQ areas.

The government has approved a proposal to allow mall-wide sales in GCQ and MGCQ areas.

Some entertainment businesses remain shut under GCQ, such as movie theaters and live events. Drive-in cinemas may operate. — Jenina P. Ibañez