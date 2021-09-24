StackLeague is now gathering over 6,000 developers, software engineers and programmers all across the Philippines who share the same interest in competing while also improving their programming skills.

As the Philippine’s 1st Year-Round Programming League, StackLeague does not only reward the top contenders with over Php 300,000 cash prize pool, national recognition and thousands of giveaways but also offers participants access to tech jobs and exclusive career opportunities.

StackLeague Playoffs

A single-elimination tournament featuring all monthly qualifiers wherein all weekly Top 10 StackLeague participants will automatically be invited to the monthly qualifier rounds. Learn more at https://bit.ly/stackleagueplayoffs.

Treasure Chest: Team Category

Compete with a team of 3 to 5 members and share your success and prizes. The total points of the team is the sum of all individual points earned by each member. Learn more at https://bit.ly/stackleagueteamtreasurechest.

Be part of the StackLeague

Dare to be challenged? Make your mark and join the league now! Sign up now via https://bit.ly/stackleaguesparkup.

StackLeague is co-presented by Jobstreet Philippines and supported by Gold Sponsors Microsoft, Workbank and Rakuten Viber, Silver Sponsors AWS and Kalibrr, Bronze Sponsor Accenture and Media Partners Inquirer.net, Pop!, GeekyFaust, Swirling Over Coffee, Back End News and Hustleshare.

