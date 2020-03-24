St. Luke’s stops admission of COVID-19 patients

ST. LUKE’S Medical Center on Tuesday said it had stopped admitting COVID-19 patients for confinement after both its branches in Quezon City and Taguig exceeded their capacities.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the private hospital said accepting more novel coronavirus patients would “seriously impact our ability to deliver the critical level of care and attention patients need at this time.”

Management said its hospitals were also treating non-COVID-19 patients on other floors and their health could not be compromised, it said.

“While it is our desire to extend quality health care to every patient that needs our help, we can only do so much at this point,” it said.

Both hospitals were caring for 48 COVID-19 patients, 139 patients under investigation and 592 of their own health care workers who were on quarantine, according to the statement. — NPA


















